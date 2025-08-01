‘Big Brother’ Season 27 Reaches Nearly 26 Million Viewers Across CBS, Paramount+

“Big Brother” has kept fans’ attention this summer, with Season 27 reaching nearly 26 million unique viewers across CBS and Paramount+ since its July 10 premiere.

The season kicked off to impressive ratings growth during its premiere week as its first batch of episodes averaged 4.9 million viewers across CBS and Paramount+, according to live-plus-seven-day data from Nielsen and Paramount — up 11% from last summer’s premiere week. On Paramount+ alone, streaming viewership for “Big Brother” was up 9%.

Season 27 then kept things going, with its first two weeks averaging 4.8 million multiplatform viewers, marking a 9% increase from last summer’s first two weeks of “Big Brother.”

Overall, “BB27” ranks as the No. 2 most-watched summer broadcast show, behind NBC’s “America’s Got Talent,” and is the No. 6 most-watched summer series across broadcast and streaming.

On Paramount+, “Big Brother” ranks as the No. 1 unscripted program and No. 7 program overall in reach and total time spent since its premiere.

“Big Brother” got off to a solid start in its live-plus-same-day viewership, with its July 10 premiere scoring 2.99 million viewers, according to Nielsen data, up 10% from last summer’s part 1 premiere and up 29% from last summer’s part 2 premiere. The episode on Sunday, July 13, then debuted to 2.56 million viewers, up 12% from last summer’s first Sunday episode, with Paramount+ live streaming seeing a 28% increase when compared to its first Sunday of Season 26.

The Season 27 premiere also scored nearly 282 million potential social impressions during the Sunday premiere, up 27% from last year’s part 2 premiere.