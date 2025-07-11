Rachel Reilly Checks Into ‘Big Brother’ Season 27 in 17th Mystery Houseguest Twist

The “Big Brother” Season 27 contestants better grab a life vest, because Seasons 12 and 13 star Rachel Reilly is checking into the game at the Hotel Mystère, but in premiere twist she is technically not the 17th mystery houseguest.

Thursday night’s season premiere saw Julie Chen welcome the new competitors into the house for “A Summer of Mystery,” complete with the return of the former winner. Fans had been speculating Reilly as the mysterious 17th houseguest for a few days, after following clues shared by the CBS competition series ahead of the premiere episode.

Reilly’s return became official with tonight’s premiere, after shocking the other houseguests with her arrival.

“I’m back bitches!” Reilly said upon joining the houseguests. “I’m here to show these newbies how to play Big Brother.” The premiere ended with one more twist, revealing that Reilly is actually a regular houseguest, whereas one of the aforementioned cast members is her accomplice and the actual 17th mystery guest. It is up to the other houseguests to identify the accomplice and if they identify them they’re out of the game, if not they’ll stay in play. Results will be revealed in Sunday’s new episode.

Reilly’s other television appearances include three seasons of “The Amazing Race” — Seasons 20 and 24 with her showmance-turned-husband Brendon Villegas and Season 31 with her sister and “BB15” alum Elissa Slater — as well as Season 2 of “The Traitors,” “Snake in the Grass” and “Celebrity Fear Factor.”

“Houseguests will enter the enigmatic Hotel Mystère, a place where secrets lurk behind every door and nothing is as it seems,” CBS previously teased. “In a season full of surprises, the premiere will be filled with unexpected twists and turns, including a masked visitor, a secret accomplice and the shocking arrival of a ‘Mystery Houseguest’ whose identity will remain under wraps … at least for now.”

As for the summer schedule, all of this year’s episodes will air at 8 p.m. ET/PT on their respective days — Thursday, Sunday, Wednesday and every other Friday — meaning it will be easier than ever to keep track of things. Paramount+ and Pluto TV viewers will also be able to follow along on the live feeds, of course.