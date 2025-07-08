‘Big Brother’ Reveals Season 27 Cast, Teases 17th Mystery Houseguest | Photos

“Big Brother” is returning for Season 27 with a big mystery this Thursday. The CBS reality TV staple unveiled the 16 new houseguests that will compete this season along with a mystery 17th houseguest on Tuesday.
Clues for who this mystery person is will appear on the official “Big Brother” Instagram page. Also returning this summer is the AI Arena from “BB26.”
This season will include players from all walks of life — including a professional bull rider, an AI consultant, an aura painter, an attorney and a dungeon master. All will move into the Hotel Mystère, which has been outfitted with more than 100 cameras and 100 microphones that record their moves 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Each week, someone will be voted out of the house, and the last remaining Houseguest will walk away with the grand prize of $750,000.
Season 27’s 90-minute premiere will take place on July 10 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on CBS. Paramount+ Premium subscribers and Pluto TV viewers can also watch episodes through the “Big Brother” live feeds. The live feeds begin on July 13 at 9:30 p.m. PT.
“Big Brother” is produced by Emmy Award-winning producer Allison Grodner and Rich Meehan for Fly on the Wall Entertainment in association with Banijay Americas.
Meet the Season 27 houseguests, below:
Name: Adrian Rocha
Age: 23
Hometown: San Antonio, Texas
Occupation: Carpenter
Name: Amy Bingham
Age: 43
Hometown: Stockton, Calif.
Occupation: Insurance Agent
Name: Ashley Hollis
Age: 25
Hometown: Chicago, Ill.
Current City: New York, N.Y.
Occupation: Attorney
Name: Ava Pearl
Age: 24
Hometown: Long Island, N.Y.
Current City: New York, N.Y.
Occupation: Aura Painter
Name: Cliffton “Will” Williams
Age: 50
Hometown: Wallace, S.C.
Current City: Charlotte, N.C.
Occupation: College Sports Podcaster
Name: Isaiah “Zae” Frederich
Age: 23
Hometown: Paducah, Ky.
Current City: Provo, Utah
Occupation: Salesperson
Name: Jimmy Heagerty
Age: 25
Hometown: Sarasota, Fla.
Current City: Washington, D.C.
Occupation: AI Consultant
Name: Katherine Woodman
Age: 23
Hometown: Gwinnett County, Ga.
Current City: Columbia, S.C.
Occupation: Fine Dining Server
Name: Keanu Soto
Age: 33
Hometown: Miami, Fla.
Current City: McKinney, Texas
Occupation: Dungeon Master
Name: Kelley Jorgensen
Age: 29
Hometown: Burbank, S.D.
Occupation: Web Designer
Name: Lauren Domingue
Age: 22
Hometown: Lafayette, La.
Occupation: Bridal Consultant
Name: Mickey Lee
Age: 35
Hometown: Jacksonville, Fla.
Current City: Atlanta, Ga.
Occupation: Event Curator
Name: Morgan Pope
Age: 33
Hometown: Palm Springs, Calif.
Current City: Los Angeles, Calif.
Occupation: Gamer
Name: Rylie Jeffries
Age: 27
Hometown: Luther, Okla.
Occupation: Professional Bull Rider
Name: Vince Panaro
Age: 34
Hometown: West Hills, Calif.
Occupation: Unemployed
Name: Zach Cornell
Age: 27
Hometown: Cartersville, Ga.
Occupation: Marketing Manager