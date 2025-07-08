‘Big Brother’ Reveals Season 27 Cast, Teases 17th Mystery Houseguest | Photos

“Big Brother” is returning for Season 27 with a big mystery this Thursday. The CBS reality TV staple unveiled the 16 new houseguests that will compete this season along with a mystery 17th houseguest on Tuesday.

Clues for who this mystery person is will appear on the official “Big Brother” Instagram page. Also returning this summer is the AI Arena from “BB26.”

This season will include players from all walks of life — including a professional bull rider, an AI consultant, an aura painter, an attorney and a dungeon master. All will move into the Hotel Mystère, which has been outfitted with more than 100 cameras and 100 microphones that record their moves 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Each week, someone will be voted out of the house, and the last remaining Houseguest will walk away with the grand prize of $750,000.

Season 27’s 90-minute premiere will take place on July 10 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on CBS. Paramount+ Premium subscribers and Pluto TV viewers can also watch episodes through the “Big Brother” live feeds. The live feeds begin on July 13 at 9:30 p.m. PT.

“Big Brother” is produced by Emmy Award-winning producer Allison Grodner and Rich Meehan for Fly on the Wall Entertainment in association with Banijay Americas.

Meet the Season 27 houseguests, below:

Adrian Rocha, Houseguest on Season 27 of “Big Brother” (Photo Credit: CBS)

Name: Adrian Rocha

Age: 23

Hometown: San Antonio, Texas

Occupation: Carpenter

Amy Bingham, Houseguest on Season 27 of “Big Brother” (Photo Credit: CBS)

Name: Amy Bingham

Age: 43

Hometown: Stockton, Calif.

Occupation: Insurance Agent

Ashley Hollis, Houseguest on Season 27 of “Big Brother” (Photo Credit: CBS)

Name: Ashley Hollis

Age: 25

Hometown: Chicago, Ill.

Current City: New York, N.Y.

Occupation: Attorney

Ava Pearl, Houseguest on Season 27 of “Big Brother” (Photo Credit: CBS)

Name: Ava Pearl

Age: 24

Hometown: Long Island, N.Y.

Current City: New York, N.Y.

Occupation: Aura Painter

Cliffton Williams, Houseguest on Season 27 of “Big Brother” (Photo Credit: CBS)

Name: Cliffton “Will” Williams

Age: 50

Hometown: Wallace, S.C.

Current City: Charlotte, N.C.

Occupation: College Sports Podcaster

Isaiah Frederich, Houseguest on Season 27 of “Big Brother” (Photo Credit: CBS)

Name: Isaiah “Zae” Frederich

Age: 23

Hometown: Paducah, Ky.

Current City: Provo, Utah

Occupation: Salesperson

Jimmy Heagerty, Houseguest on Season 27 of “Big Brother” (Photo Credit: CBS)

Name: Jimmy Heagerty

Age: 25

Hometown: Sarasota, Fla.

Current City: Washington, D.C.

Occupation: AI Consultant

Katherine Woodman, Houseguest on Season 27 of “Big Brother” (Photo Credit: CBS)

Name: Katherine Woodman

Age: 23

Hometown: Gwinnett County, Ga.

Current City: Columbia, S.C.

Occupation: Fine Dining Server

Keanu Soto, Houseguest on Season 27 of “Big Brother” (Photo Credit: CBS)

Name: Keanu Soto

Age: 33

Hometown: Miami, Fla.

Current City: McKinney, Texas

Occupation: Dungeon Master

Kelley Jorgensen, Houseguest on Season 27 of “Big Brother” (Photo Credit: CBS)

Name: Kelley Jorgensen

Age: 29

Hometown: Burbank, S.D.

Occupation: Web Designer

Lauren Domingue, Houseguest on Season 27 of “Big Brother” (Photo Credit: CBS)

Name: Lauren Domingue

Age: 22

Hometown: Lafayette, La.

Occupation: Bridal Consultant

Mickey Lee, Houseguest on Season 27 of of “Big Brother” (Photo Credit: CBS)

Name: Mickey Lee

Age: 35

Hometown: Jacksonville, Fla.

Current City: Atlanta, Ga.

Occupation: Event Curator

Morgan Pope, Houseguest on Season 27 of “Big Brother” (Photo Credit: CBS)

Name: Morgan Pope

Age: 33

Hometown: Palm Springs, Calif.

Current City: Los Angeles, Calif.

Occupation: Gamer

Rylie Jeffries, Houseguest on Season 27 of “Big Brother” (Photo Credit: CBS)

Name: Rylie Jeffries

Age: 27

Hometown: Luther, Okla.

Occupation: Professional Bull Rider

Vince Panaro, Houseguest on Season 27 of “Big Brother” (Photo Credit: CBS)

Name: Vince Panaro

Age: 34

Hometown: West Hills, Calif.

Occupation: Unemployed

Zach Cornell, Houseguest on Season 27 of “Big Brother” (Photo Credit: CBS)

Name: Zach Cornell

Age: 27

Hometown: Cartersville, Ga.

Occupation: Marketing Manager