‘Big Brother’ Reveals Season 27 Cast, Teases 17th Mystery Houseguest | Photos

The beloved CBS summer reality TV series returns on Thursday, along with the AI Arena

Big Brother
"Big Brother" Season 27 key art (Photo Credit: CBS)

“Big Brother” is returning for Season 27 with a big mystery this Thursday. The CBS reality TV staple unveiled the 16 new houseguests that will compete this season along with a mystery 17th houseguest on Tuesday.

Clues for who this mystery person is will appear on the official “Big Brother” Instagram page. Also returning this summer is the AI Arena from “BB26.”

This season will include players from all walks of life — including a professional bull rider, an AI consultant, an aura painter, an attorney and a dungeon master. All will move into the Hotel Mystère, which has been outfitted with more than 100 cameras and 100 microphones that record their moves 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Each week, someone will be voted out of the house, and the last remaining Houseguest will walk away with the grand prize of $750,000.

Season 27’s 90-minute premiere will take place on July 10 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on CBS. Paramount+ Premium subscribers and Pluto TV viewers can also watch episodes through the “Big Brother” live feeds. The live feeds begin on July 13 at 9:30 p.m. PT.

“Big Brother” is produced by Emmy Award-winning producer Allison Grodner and Rich Meehan for Fly on the Wall Entertainment in association with Banijay Americas.

Meet the Season 27 houseguests, below:

Big Brother
Adrian Rocha, Houseguest on Season 27 of “Big Brother” (Photo Credit: CBS)

Name: Adrian Rocha 
Age: 23 
Hometown: San Antonio, Texas 
Occupation: Carpenter

Big Brother
Amy Bingham, Houseguest on Season 27 of “Big Brother” (Photo Credit: CBS)

Name: Amy Bingham 
Age: 43  
Hometown: Stockton, Calif. 
Occupation: Insurance Agent

Big Brother
Ashley Hollis, Houseguest on Season 27 of “Big Brother” (Photo Credit: CBS)

Name: Ashley Hollis 
Age: 25  
Hometown: Chicago, Ill. 
Current City: New York, N.Y. 
Occupation: Attorney

Big Brother
Ava Pearl, Houseguest on Season 27 of “Big Brother” (Photo Credit: CBS)

Name: Ava Pearl 
Age: 24 
Hometown: Long Island, N.Y. 
Current City: New York, N.Y. 
Occupation: Aura Painter

Big Brother
Cliffton Williams, Houseguest on Season 27 of “Big Brother” (Photo Credit: CBS)

Name: Cliffton “Will” Williams  
Age: 50  
Hometown: Wallace, S.C. 
Current City: Charlotte, N.C. 
Occupation: College Sports Podcaster

Big Brother
Isaiah Frederich, Houseguest on Season 27 of “Big Brother” (Photo Credit: CBS)

Name: Isaiah “Zae” Frederich 
Age: 23 
Hometown: Paducah, Ky. 
Current City: Provo, Utah 
Occupation: Salesperson

Big Brother
Jimmy Heagerty, Houseguest on Season 27 of “Big Brother” (Photo Credit: CBS)

Name: Jimmy Heagerty  
Age: 25 
Hometown: Sarasota, Fla. 
Current City: Washington, D.C. 
Occupation: AI Consultant

Big Brother
Katherine Woodman, Houseguest on Season 27 of “Big Brother” (Photo Credit: CBS)

Name: Katherine Woodman  
Age: 23 
Hometown: Gwinnett County, Ga. 
Current City: Columbia, S.C. 
Occupation: Fine Dining Server

Big Brother
Keanu Soto, Houseguest on Season 27 of “Big Brother” (Photo Credit: CBS)

Name: Keanu Soto 
Age: 33 
Hometown: Miami, Fla. 
Current City: McKinney, Texas 
Occupation: Dungeon Master

Big Brother
Kelley Jorgensen, Houseguest on Season 27 of “Big Brother” (Photo Credit: CBS)

Name: Kelley Jorgensen 
Age: 29 
Hometown: Burbank, S.D. 
Occupation: Web Designer

Big Brother
Lauren Domingue, Houseguest on Season 27 of “Big Brother” (Photo Credit: CBS)

Name: Lauren Domingue  
Age: 22  
Hometown: Lafayette, La. 
Occupation: Bridal Consultant

Big Brother
Mickey Lee, Houseguest on Season 27 of of “Big Brother” (Photo Credit: CBS)

Name: Mickey Lee 
Age: 35 
Hometown: Jacksonville, Fla. 
Current City: Atlanta, Ga.
Occupation: Event Curator

Big Brother
Morgan Pope, Houseguest on Season 27 of “Big Brother” (Photo Credit: CBS)

Name: Morgan Pope 
Age: 33  
Hometown: Palm Springs, Calif. 
Current City: Los Angeles, Calif. 
Occupation: Gamer

Big Brother
Rylie Jeffries, Houseguest on Season 27 of “Big Brother” (Photo Credit: CBS)

Name: Rylie Jeffries 
Age: 27  
Hometown: Luther, Okla. 
Occupation: Professional Bull Rider

Big Brother
Vince Panaro, Houseguest on Season 27 of “Big Brother” (Photo Credit: CBS)

Name: Vince Panaro 
Age: 34  
Hometown: West Hills, Calif. 
Occupation: Unemployed

Big Brother
Zach Cornell, Houseguest on Season 27 of “Big Brother” (Photo Credit: CBS)

Name: Zach Cornell 
Age: 27  
Hometown: Cartersville, Ga. 
Occupation: Marketing Manager

Big Brother 27
