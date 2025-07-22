‘Big Brother’ Brings Back 2 Past Winners to Host Friday Night ‘Unlocked’ Episodes

“Big Brother” Season 27 is already off to a strong start and this Friday’s inaugural episode of “Big Brother: Unlocked” looks to be no different. That’s because past winners Taylor Hale and Derrick Levasseur will be hosting the bi-weekly episodes going forward, CBS announced on Tuesday.

“Taylor and Derrick will guide viewers through never-before-seen broadcast footage, exclusive interviews and behind-the-scenes moments from inside the Big Brother house,” the network teased. “‘Big Brother: Unlocked’ will feature recurring segments like BB Fantasy Draft, Big Move/Bad Move and Binge Worthy or Cringe Worthy.”

Plus, Taylor and Derrick will be joined throughout the summer by mystery former houseguests and other celebrity guests. In keeping with this season’s mysterious theme, clues to who will be stopping by will continue to be posted on social media.

Taylor famously won “Big Brother” Season 24 despite being a target the entire summer, becoming both the first Black woman to win the main series as well as the first-ever winner to also be named America’s Favorite Houseguest.

“Big Brother” Season 16 winner Derrick, meanwhile, changed the game with his domineering strategy and has since been seen on “The Traitors” Season 3.

The pair joins fellow fan-favorite winner Rachel Reilly, who is participating as a houseguest this summer for the third time after winning Season 13. Season 20 winner Kaycee Clark also popped up this week in a Veto competition twist.

For Season 27, all of this year’s episodes will air at 8 p.m. ET/PT on their respective days — Thursday, Sunday, Wednesday and every other Friday — meaning it will be easier than ever to keep track of things. Paramount+ and Pluto TV viewers will also be able to follow along on the live feeds, of course.