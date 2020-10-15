Democratic vice presidential nominee Sen. Kamala Harris has halted campaign travels through the weekend after two people close to the campaign tested positive for COVID-19, according to a statement. Harris, the VP pick of Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden, has tested negative after exposure to the individuals.

Campaign communications director Liz Allen and another flight crew member not on the staff tested positive after sharing a flight with Harris. While the senator “was not in close contact” with them and does not require a quarantine, she will return to the trail Monday out of “an abundance of caution.”

“Neither of these people have had contact with Vice President Biden, Senator Harris or any other staffers since testing positive or in the 48 hours prior to their positive test results,” says the statement.

The plan is for Harris to continue doing virtual campaign events amid the travel stall. Her husband, Doug Emhoff, suspended travel for Thursday, as well, but will return to the trail Friday. He has also consistently tested negative.

COVID-19 has wrecked havoc not only on the country, but on the campaigns of those trying to govern it: President Donald Trump was hospitalized earlier this month after an outbreak in the White House infected him, first lady Melania Trump, their son Barron Trump, top aides like Hope Hicks and Stephen Miller, Republican National Committee chairwoman Ronna McDaniel, a number of Republican senators and more.

