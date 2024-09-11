RFK Jr. Tells Fox News That Harris ‘Clearly Won the Debate,’ Says Trump ‘Got Distracted’ | Video

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. thinks Vice President Kamala Harris “clearly” won Tuesday night’s debate over former President Donald Trump, despite endorsing the Republican nominee just a few weeks ago.

The former presidential candidate told Fox News anchors Wednesday that the vice president came off more polished than the former president.

“Vice President Harris clearly won the debate in terms of her delivery, her polish, her organization and her preparation. I think on substance, President Trump wins in terms of his governance, but he didn’t tell that story,” RFK Jr. said.

The Independent candidate dropped out and backed Trump in late August, but Kennedy was left rather unimpressed by his latest performance. Watch RFK Jr.’s comments, below.

RFK Jr: Kamala Harris clearly won the debate in terms of her delivery, her polish, her organization, and her preparation. I think on substance, Trump wins with his governance.. but he didn’t tell that story. pic.twitter.com/pUH2qFRSIo — Acyn (@Acyn) September 11, 2024

“He got distracted, and I think it’s unfortunate because I think he really had an airtight argument for his presidency, but he was not able to make that case to the American public,” he said.

Kennedy also criticized the moderators, saying they did not fact-check Harris a single time. During the debate, ABC News anchors David Muir and Linsey Davis interjected to fact check the former president four times.

Since dropping out of the race, Kennedy has found himself in the middle of a federal investigation. After his daughter’s recollection of her father cutting off a dead whale’s head and strapping it to the roof of his car went viral, Washington D.C.-based Center for Biological Diversity Action Fund argued that he should be charged with a felony.