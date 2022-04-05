Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images

Kansas’ Comeback Over UNC Draws 18.1 Million Viewers to the NCAA Championship

by | April 5, 2022 @ 3:36 PM

That’s a 4% uptick in viewership from last year’s Gonzaga vs. Baylor showdown

March Madness came to an exhilarating end on Monday night with the Kansas Jayhawks’ victory over the North Carolina Tar Heels.

About 18.1 million viewers tuned in to watch as the Midwest team was handed its fourth NCAA men’s title after a wild comeback in the second half of the game, according to official Live + Same Day Nielsen numbers reported by Turner. That’s a 4% uptick in viewership from last year’s Gonzaga vs. Baylor showdown.

Become a member to read more.

Katie Campione

[ YOU MAY ALSO LIKE ]

Sonic the Hedgehog 2

‘Sonic the Hedgehog 2’ Will Test Box Office Hopes for Family Films After 4-Month Lull

Ratings: ‘American Idol’ Keeps NBC’s Would-Be Rival ‘American Song Contest’ at Arm’s Length

‘The View’s Post-Oscars Episode Draws Largest Audience in a Year

Oscars Ratings Up 69% From 2021 With Delayed-Viewing Data

Japan Leads U.S. Demand for Foreign-Language Programs – and It’s Not Just Anime | Charts
morbius-jared-leto

How the Meh Opening for ‘Morbius’ Will – or Won’t – Impact Sony’s Marvel Spinoff Plans
"Attack on Titan" was adapted from the manga of the same name by Hajime Isayama.

An Anime Series Is the Most In-Demand Show on Netflix | Charts

Grammys Ratings Projected to Top 9.6 Million Viewers, 3% Bump From Last Year

New York Times Games Chief Insists Wordle Is at No Loss for Words – at Least, Not Yet
Young Sheldon

Ratings: ‘Young Sheldon’ Anchors Top-Viewed CBS Comedy Slate

Which ‘SNL’ Host Has Lassoed the Most Demand So Far This Season?