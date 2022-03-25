Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images

Sweet 16 Delivers CBS More Ratings Gold From NCAA Tournament

by | March 25, 2022 @ 2:08 PM

More than 8 million people tuned in for Thursday night’s games

The NCAA tournament secured CBS the ratings trophy once again Thursday, as the Gonzaga Bulldogs were ousted by No. 4 seed Arkansas Razorbacks and Duke managed to stay alive with a win over Texas Tech during the first round of Sweet 16 matchups.

The tournament began airing ahead of primetime at 7 p.m. ET, breaking in at a 1.9 rating in the key 18-49 demographic and 8.2 million total viewers. 

Katie Campione

