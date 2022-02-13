Kanye West wants his family back something bad. And in a desperate plea to win back his estranged wife Kim Kardashian, over the weekend in a series of increasingly over-the-top Instagram posts, West declared “Venom”-style war on Kardashian’s new beau, Pete Davidson.

By Sunday morning, West had deleted many of the posts but kept one he posted four days earlier with images of the four children he shares with Kardashian that bore the caption “GOD PLEASE BRING OUR FAMILY BACK TOGETHER.”

As the day progressed, West posted a bunch of photos with captions that got to the heart of the matter: he misses his family, he wants them back, and he is not happy with Davidson being a part of their lives. After kicking off a post of Davidson and his former GF Ariana Grande making eyes at each other, West responded to Davidson’s promise that he would never come between West and his children with a photo of Davidson clowning around in his underwear. West’s caption read, “NO YOU WILL NEVER MEET MY CHILDREN.”

A couple of hours later, West noted that his name was trending worldwide, above #SuperBowl and the two teams playing, the Los Angeles Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals. His all-capped response sans punctuation read:

As it became apparent that social media was mocking his emotional rant, West responded with yet another post.





Friends of Davidson’s also became a target for West, including Kid Cudi. Although West and Cudi are longtime collaborators, West cut him loose and a since-deleted IG post.

“Just so everyone knows Cudi will not be on Donda because he’s friends with you know who,” referring to Davidson. He added, “We all speak in Billie language now,” a reference to Billie Eilish, who inexplicably became the subject of a previous rant after helping a fan at one of her shows.



Earlier, he posted a photo of Cudi, Davidson and “Dune” star Timothée Chalamet snapped in 2019 by Kim, and added red ‘x”s over Kid and Pete’s faces. He wrote, “I JUST WANTED MY FRIEND TO HAVE MY BACK THE KNIFE JUST GOES IN DEEPER [sic]. Previously, he’d only crossed out Pete’s face.

Kid Cudi, real name Scott Mescudi, responded with, “Too bad i don’t wanna be on ur album u f***** dinosaur hahaha. everyone knows ive been the best thing about ur albums since i met u. Ima pray for u brother [sic].” Thanks to the Comments by Celebs IG account, the post and the comment have been saved for posterity.

The posts continued, culminating with a Photoshopped image of the “Venom: Let There Be Carnage” poster with Kanye as “good guy” Venom and Pete as rival Carnage.

Sadly, “Saturday Night Live” did not have a new episode this weekend, but we await Davidson’s response. In 2018, the “SNL” regular urged Kanye to take his meds after the rap star’s bizarre rant on the show the week before.