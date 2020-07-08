Kanye West, fresh off a Fourth of July presidential run announcement, gave a wide-ranging interview to Forbes where he renounced his support for President Donald Trump and said he is running on the “Birthday Party” ticket.

“I am taking the red hat off, with this interview,” said the rapper, who has famously supported Trump and met with him at Trump Tower and in the Oval Office.

The interview dropped in the early hours of Wednesday, and by daylight, other elements of West’s chat with the magazine were trending on Twitter, particularly “Birthday Party.”

Also Read: Kanye West's Presidential Bid Hurts Joe Biden's Odds to Win, According to Betting Site

The reason why he calls his political party — for which he is receiving guidance from Elon Musk — the Birthday Party is simple: “Because when we win, it’s everybody’s birthday.”

West’s presidential bid has slightly dinged Democratic presumptive Joe Biden’s odds to win the 2020 election, according to one of the largest online sportsbooks, so maybe it isn’t Biden’s birthday after all.

According to Bet Online, political betting markets opened Sunday with West added at +10000 (100/1) odds to win the 2020 election. Those are the same odds 2016 Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton has, though she is not in the race and has thrown her support behind Biden.

From Saturday to Sunday, Biden — the outright favorite — moved from -180 (5/9) to -160 (5/8) odds, according to Bet Online. Republican and incumbent Trump’s odds to win improved with West’s weekend announcement, moving from +150 (3/2) to +130 (13/10).