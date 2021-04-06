Kanye West Documentary Picked Up by Netflix

Kanye West is getting his own documentary series about his life and career, and Netflix has acquired the multipart project that’s expected to debut later this year, an individual with knowledge of the project and the sale told TheWrap.

Clarence “Coodie” Simmons and Chike Ozah, better known as music video duo Coodie & Chike, are directing the still untitled project that’s been put together from never-before-seen home movie footage spread out over 20 years about the rapper. And Billboard is additionally reporting via a source that the deal for the docuseries is for upwards of $30 million. However, an individual with knowledge of the deal described that number as inaccurate.

Coodie & Chike’s production company Creative Control is producing alongside TIME Studios. The two music video directors have worked with West on several music videos, including the third iteration of “Jesus Walks.”

TIME had no comment on the price reported by Billboard. Netflix had no comment.

Kanye himself according to Billboard is not said to have creative control in the docuseries, but he has allowed Coodie & Chike to film over the course of 21 years. Simmons originally started filming West back in the ’90s during his days in Chicago, and the film traces his relationship with the rapper throughout the years.

Billboard also reports that the project will address the death of Kanye’s mother Donda West and how he has evolved and changed over the years into a fashion mogul as well as his unsuccessful 2020 Presidential run. It’s unclear whether the series will address West’s recent divorce from Kim Kardashian.

TIME Studios most recently produced the 2020 documentary “John Lewis: Good Trouble” and is also behind “Amazing Grace,” a 2018 Aretha Franklin concert documentary.

Coodie & Chike also directed the ESPN “30 for 30” film “Benji” from 2012, which is about the death of Ben Wilson, an up-and-coming high school basketball player in Chicago. They also worked with Netflix on the film “A Kid From Coney Island” from 2019. They directed two West’s original music videos early in his career.

Billboard first reported the news.