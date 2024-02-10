Kanye West Sampled Donna Summer’s ‘I Feel Love’ Despite His Request for It Being Denied

Kanye West came under fire on Saturday after Bruce Sudano, the widower of Donna Summer, accused the rapper of illegally sampling her song “I Feel Love” after Ye’s official request was denied. Sudano tweeted that West “asked permission to use Donna Summer’s song I Feel Love, he was denied… he changed the words, had someone re sing it or used AI but it’s I Feel Love… copyright infringement!!!”

@kanyewest asked permission to use Donna Summer’s song I Feel Love, he was denied… he changed the words, had someone re sing it or used AI but it’s I Feel Love… copyright infringement!!! — Bruce Sudano (@BruceSudano) February 10, 2024

Journalist Yashar Ali shared a clip of Summer’s song and compared it to a clip of West’s new song “Good (Don’t Lie)” from his Ty Dolla $ign collab album “Vultures 1.” You can compare Summer’s classic song to the new tune from West below. Here is “I Feel Love”:

And here is “Good (Don’t Die)” by West:

This follows Ozzy Osbourne calling out West on Friday after the rapper also sampled a Black Sabbath song without the metal legend’s permission. In a since-deleted tweet, he wrote, “Kanye West asked permission to sample a section of a 1983 live performance of ‘War Pig’ from the US Festival without vocals & was refused permission because he is an antisemite and has caused untold heartache to many.”

“He went ahead and used the sample anyway at his album listening party last night. I want no association with this man!”

On Saturday, Ozzy’s wife Sharon echoed his strong words. She tweeted, “Kanye West asked permission to sample part of a song Ozzy performed live at the US Festival in 1983 permission was denied, however, true to form he used it anyway . The Osbourne family have never wanted any association with Kanye West, He is an anti-Semitic fool who spews his rhetoric out into the world, Kanye you f–ked with the wrong dude this time. Sincerely, Sharon Osbourne.”

As fans noted, Ozzy and Sharon dressed as West and his wife Bianca Censori for Halloween in 2023.

West and Ty Dolla $ign released “Vultures 1” on Friday through the rapper’s Yzy brand. The record is West’s first since the release of “Donda” in 2021 and features his daughter North alongside contributors Travis Scott, Quavo, Freddie Gibbs, Lil Durk and Bump J.

West held listening parties for the album at Chicago’s United Center and Long Island’s USB Arena on Friday. While he played the clip of Ozzy’s song at the United Center, he did not play the song again at a second party in the wake of Ozzy’s objection.