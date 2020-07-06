Kanye West’s Presidential Bid Hurts Joe Biden’s Odds to Win, According to Betting Site

Kanye West’s presidential bid has dinged Democratic presumptive Joe Biden’s odds to win the 2020 election, according to one of the largest online sportsbooks.
According to Bet Online, political betting markets opened Sunday with West added at +10000 (100/1) odds to win the 2020 election. Those are the same odds 2016 Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton has, though she is not in the race and has thrown her support behind Biden.
From Saturday to Sunday, Biden — the outright favorite — moved from -180 (5/9) to -160 (5/8) odds, according to Bet Online. Republican and incumbent Donald Trump’s odds to win improved with West’s weekend announcement, moving from +150 (3/2) to +130 (13/10).
“We must now realize the promise of America by trusting God, unifying our vision and building our future. I am running for president of the United States ! #2020VISION,” West tweeted on the Fourth of July.
This isn’t the first time he has said he’s running to become the commander in chief, either. In 2015, while accepting the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award at MTV’s Video Music Awards, he told a stunned audience, “As you probably could have guessed by this moment, in 2020 I have decided to run for president.”
Kanye's Presidential Run Draws Billionaires' Support - and Celebrity Eye Rolling
Kanye West decided to add to the surreality of 2020 by announcing on the Fourth of July that he's running an independent campaign to become President of the United States. While a couple of big names threw their support behind the "Jesus Is King" rapper, other celebs rolled their eyes. Here are some of the bigger reactions.
Getty Images
Elon Musk • The Tesla founder supported Andrew Yang during the 2020 Democratic primary, but enthusiastically switched his back to West, tweeting that the rapper had his "full support."
Getty Images
Mark Cuban • While the Dallas Mavericks owner and "Shark Tank" investor wasn't as full-throated in his support as Musk, he did have this to say when asked on Twitter if he would back West: “If there was Rank Choice voting available and [Kanye] was on the ballot with [Biden] and [Trump,] I would have [Kanye] ahead of [Trump]”
Getty Images
Rose McGowan • The actress-activist also likes the idea of a Kanye candidacy, but only as a spoiler for Trump. "I support this mission," she said in response, captioning a planet circling the sun and tagging West. In a subsequent tweet, she wrote, "Do you think Kanye’s doing it to split votes or just be an anarchist?" she quipped.
Getty Images
Octavia Spencer • On the other hand, the "Shape of Water" actress wasn't having any of this. "Too much foolishness today," she tweeted. "It’s obvious that some people live in a bubble. It’s about time to burst it."
Producers Guild of America
Tiffany Haddish • Some actors took West's announcement as an opportunity to "declare" their candidacy as well. Sort of. "We must now realize the promise of America by trusting God, unifying our vision and building our future. I too am running for president of the United States!" Haddish tweeted. And her running mate? Dave Chappelle.
Paramount Network
Bob Saget • "Should I run for President too?" the "Full House" actor tweeted. "I don’t much about anything."
Getty Images
Paris Hilton • The media personality and socialite had the same idea as Haddish and Saget, but Hilton even came up with a great hashtag. "#PresidentParis," she tweeted. "I like the sound of that. #ThatsHot #MakeAmericaHotAgain."
Getty Images
Billy Eichner • The "Billy of the Street" creator also got in on the big announcements. "Excited to announce I’m running for President....of SAG!!!!!" Eichner wrote. Gabrielle Carteris probably won't be happy about that.
Getty Images
Eric Balfour • "Do you guys think this is all a joke? That potentially pulling votes away from the only nominee who can defeat Donald Trump is cute or funny?" the "Charmed" actor tweeted. "This is the height of privilege, ultimately it won't hurt you, you're wealthy enough to survive 4 more years of Trump! Come the f--- on!"
Getty Images
Meghan McCain • "The View" cohost went all-in on West's fitness for the job. "There is no woman on planet earth, celebrity or private who could behave as unhinged and erratic as Kanye has the past few years & be taken seriously as a presidential candidate," McCain tweeted. "Women are punished for raising our voices on tv, let alone saying things like 'slavery was a choice.'"
ABC
Chaley Rose • And the Nashville singer got right to the point, tweeting, "The cherry on top of a shit year." So, how do you really feel Chaley?
Getty Images
1 of 12
Comedic actress Tiffany Haddish jokes, “I too am running for president of the United States!” Her running mate? Dave Chappelle
Kanye West decided to add to the surreality of 2020 by announcing on the Fourth of July that he's running an independent campaign to become President of the United States. While a couple of big names threw their support behind the "Jesus Is King" rapper, other celebs rolled their eyes. Here are some of the bigger reactions.