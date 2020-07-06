Kanye West’s Presidential Bid Hurts Joe Biden’s Odds to Win, According to Betting Site

Kanye West’s presidential bid has dinged Democratic presumptive Joe Biden’s odds to win the 2020 election, according to one of the largest online sportsbooks.

According to Bet Online, political betting markets opened Sunday with West added at +10000 (100/1) odds to win the 2020 election. Those are the same odds 2016 Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton has, though she is not in the race and has thrown her support behind Biden.

From Saturday to Sunday, Biden — the outright favorite — moved from -180 (5/9) to -160 (5/8) odds, according to Bet Online. Republican and incumbent Donald Trump’s odds to win improved with West’s weekend announcement, moving from +150 (3/2) to +130 (13/10).

Also Read: Kanye West Announces 'I Am Running for President of the United States! #2020VISION'

We must now realize the promise of America by trusting God, unifying our vision and building our future. I am running for president of the United States #2020VISION,” West tweeted on the Fourth of July.

This isn’t the first time he has said he’s running to become the commander in chief, either. In 2015, while accepting the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award at MTV’s Video Music Awards, he told a stunned audience, “As you probably could have guessed by this moment, in 2020 I have decided to run for president.”

