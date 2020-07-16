Kanye West Secures Place on Oklahoma Ballot for 2020 Presidential Election

Amid conflicting reports over whether he’s still running for president, the rapper’s name will appear on the Oklahoma ballot

| July 16, 2020 @ 2:50 PM Last Updated: July 16, 2020 @ 2:53 PM
Kanye West

Getty

Kanye West’s name will appear on the Oklahoma ballot in the upcoming presidential election.

Documentation was filed on West’s behalf in time for him to appear on the state’s ballot, making it the first state he met the deadline requirements for since his July 4 announcement where he said he was running for president.

Two of the names on the filing document appear to be misspelled when compared with publicly available voter records. On the document, they are listed as Tom Krup and Megan Krup. In records, the last name is spelled Krug. Representatives for the Oklahoma Board of Elections did not immediately return a request for clarification on whether this affects West’s qualification.

Also Read: Kanye West Ends 2020 Presidential Run (Report)

His on-time filing comes amid conflicting reports over whether he is even still running for the presidency at all.

According to Wednesday report in New York Magazine’s Intelligencer, West’s run is already over. The report cites Steve Kramer — hired by West to get him on the ballot in Florida and South Carolina — who told the magazine, “he’s out.”

A representative for West didn’t immediately return a request for comment from TheWrap on whether he had ended his campaign or will be seeking to get his name on other states’ ballots in time for their filing deadlines. He has already missed the deadlines in some states.

