Kanye West Joins Travis Scott Onstage During Rome Concert (Video)

“There is no Travis Scott without Kanye West,” the rapper tells the crowd

Kanye West (Photo credit: Getty Images)
Kanye West (Photo credit: Getty Images)

Kanye “Ye” West hit the stage with Travis Scott in what is now his first public performance since his public meltdown

According to Scott, “There is no ‘Utopia’ without Kanye West.” That’s what the Houston rapper told his concert audience on Monday while performing at Rome’s Circus Maximus before bringing the Chicagoan on stage to perform the hit track with him. 

“There is no Travis Scott without Kanye West,” Scott continued. “There is no Rome without Kanye West. Make some noise for Ye.”

West’s performance wasn’t the only comeback the former Adidas designer made recently. The social media app X, which was formerly Twitter, reinstated West’s profile page on July 20, about eight months after he was suspended for making offensive tweets. 

West’s departure from the public eye took place after he began making antisemitic posts, publicly threatened his ex-wife Kim Kardashian’s ex-boyfriend Pete Davidson and lost his Adidas deal due to the aforementioned antisemitic comments. 

While on stage, West performed also performed “Can’t Tell Me Nothing.”

tory lanez
Read Next
Tory Lanez Sentenced to 10 Years in Prison for Shooting Megan Thee Stallion

Raquel “Rocky” Harris

Raquel “Rocky” Harris is an American multimedia journalist and producer working as a reporter at TheWrap. She previously served as a senior multiplatform reporter for Forbes. Some of Raquel’s producing credits include former daytime talk show “The Real” and the nationally-syndicated talk show “Dr. Phil.” In addition, her print and on-camera work has been featured…