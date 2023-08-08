Kanye “Ye” West hit the stage with Travis Scott in what is now his first public performance since his public meltdown.

According to Scott, “There is no ‘Utopia’ without Kanye West.” That’s what the Houston rapper told his concert audience on Monday while performing at Rome’s Circus Maximus before bringing the Chicagoan on stage to perform the hit track with him.

“There is no Travis Scott without Kanye West,” Scott continued. “There is no Rome without Kanye West. Make some noise for Ye.”

“There is no Utopia without Kanye West, there is no Travis Scott without Kanye West.” — Travis Scott



pic.twitter.com/UA23gjJinb — XXL Magazine (@XXL) August 7, 2023

West’s performance wasn’t the only comeback the former Adidas designer made recently. The social media app X, which was formerly Twitter, reinstated West’s profile page on July 20, about eight months after he was suspended for making offensive tweets.

We’ve officially unbanned Mr. Kanye West.



You’re welcome. pic.twitter.com/urWpBoJsue — Elon Musk (Parody) (@ElonMuskAOC) July 29, 2023

West’s departure from the public eye took place after he began making antisemitic posts, publicly threatened his ex-wife Kim Kardashian’s ex-boyfriend Pete Davidson and lost his Adidas deal due to the aforementioned antisemitic comments.

While on stage, West performed also performed “Can’t Tell Me Nothing.”