Kanye ‘Ye’ West ‘Likes Jewish People Again’ After Watching Jonah Hill in ’21 Jump Street’

Kanye “Ye” West declared late Friday night, “Watching Jonah Hill in 21 Jump street made me like Jewish people again,” reversing his recent antisemitic statements that led to him being dropped by several brands, including longtime collaborator Adidas.

“Watching Jonah Hill in 21 Jump street made me like Jewish people again. No one should take anger against one or two individuals and transform that into hatred towards millions of innocent people. No Christian can be labeled antisemite knowing Jesus is Jew,” he wrote in an Instagram post.

“Thank you Jonah Hill I love you,” he added.

In February, the Anti-Defamation League found that Ye had inspired at least 30 antisemitic incidents in the previous four months, many accompanied by the slogan, “Ye Is Right.”

“Kanye West’s repeated antisemitic remarks – and his dredging up some of the worst anti-Jewish tropes imaginable – doubtlessly are having an impact and inspiring people to commit real-world acts of hate,” ADL CEO Jonathan Greenblatt told TheWrap last month. “Celebrities and others who engage in spreading hateful tropes need to know their words have consequences. Unfortunately, Kanye’s decision to continue to peddle hatred against Jews is only giving encouragement to people who are already infected with hate.”

In December, Elon Musk reversed Ye’s previous Twitter ban but suspended his account shortly after the rap star posted a Swastika tweet.

As of Saturday morning, Hill, who played undercover cop Morton Schmidt in the 2012 comedy and its sequel, had yet to comment on the rapper’s declaration of love and newfound tolerance.

People on Twitter anticipated Hill’s confused reaction with memes galore.

Jonah Hill is about to have the single most confusing morning of his life https://t.co/snqCUbjS5W — Trans Moleman, street estrogen junkie (@Demi_theynd) March 25, 2023

everyone waiting for Jonah hill to wake up this morning pic.twitter.com/W5kNPpEwN9 — Dave Itzkoff (@ditzkoff) March 25, 2023

Jonah Hill you bloody bastard, you did it, you cured Ye! — Andy Andrezzz (@asandyandresjp) March 25, 2023