ReCode Co-Founder Blames Fox News for Aging Mother’s Lack of Coronavirus Concern

In a scathing New York Times op-ed, Kara Swisher — the veteran tech journalist who co-founded the site ReCode — blamed Fox News — not Facebook or Google — for her aging mother’s initial lack of concern about the coronavirus pandemic.
Swisher wrote her mother’s “primary source of news” is Fox News and initially didn’t take the coronavirus threat seriously because of that.
“But she was not concerned — and it was clear why. Her primary source of news is Fox. In those days she was telling me that the COVID-19 threat was overblown by the mainstream news media (note, her daughter is in the media). She told me that it wasn’t going to be that big a deal. She told me that it was just like the flu,” Swisher wrote of her mother, who continued to go out to eat with friends for some time and went as far as to threaten to block Swisher’s number if she kept pestering her about the seriousness of the pandemic.
Swisher blamed “Fox, the whole Fox, and nothing but the Fox” for her mother’s attitude instead of Facebook or Google in the opinion piece, which was titled “Fox’s Fake News Contagion.” She added that “it sometimes feels like Fox News is eating my mother’s brain.”
The writer did also note, “Thankfully, Mom had not gone as far as claiming the coronavirus is a plot to hurt President Trump — a theory pushed by some at Fox News heavily at first.”
Fox Business Network parted ways with Trish Regan after she shared that exact talking point. While Swisher wrote that she was afraid for her mother in a way she has observed is familiar to other adult children of aging Americans who are becoming more interested in the right-leaning network, Fox News Media itself has also been hit by the coronavirus. Six confirmed cases in the New York offices have coincided with an overhaul of company procedure. All interviews are now down by Skype and the select few employees still working in the building instead of telecommuting are asked to take their temperature every morning.
Fox News did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Primetime host Sean Hannity, however, confronted Swisher on Twitter, writing in a series of posts, “Hey Kara whoever u are. I’ll accept you are a pest, but you are also ignorant, lazy and a total hypocrite.”
All the Broadway Shows Killed (and Postponed) Due to Coronavirus Shutdown
When New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo closed Broadway theaters on March 12 in response to the coronavirus pandemic, the New York theater scene was heating up ahead of the Tony Awards -- with 31 shows playing and another eight scheduled to begin performances by mid-April. But the uncertainty of when theaters (and Broadway-bound tourists) might return has forced some producers to close shows early -- or push new productions to sometime in the future.
Closed: "Hangmen"
Martin McDonagh’s new comedy, starring Dan Stevens ("Downton Abbey") and Mark Addy ("Game of Thrones"), announced March 20 it would not reopen after playing 13 preview performances ahead of an expected March 19 official opening.
Closed: "Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf?"
The revival of Edward Albee's classic drama, starring Laurie Metcalf and Rupert Everett, had played just nine preview performances before Broadway went dark. With the scheduled April 9 official opening off the table, producers decided to close the show on March 21.
Postponed: "Flying Over Sunset"
The new musical by composer Tom Kitt ("Next to Normal," pictured), lyricist Michael Korie ("Grey Gardens") and book writer James Lapine ("Into the Woods") was scheduled to begin performances on March 12 ahead of an official April 16 opening. On March 24 the Lincoln Center Theater announced the show's opening would be pushed to the fall.
"Birthday Candles"
Noah Haidle's play, starring Debra Messing and Andre Braugher, was due to begin performances in early April. But on March 25, Roundabout Theatre Company announced it would open this fall instead.
"Caroline, or Change"
Roundabout also delayed the opening of its revival of the Jeanine Tesori-Tony Kushner musical "Caroline, or Change," starring Sharon D. Clarke in an Olivier Award-winning performance. The show had been set for an April 7 opening at Studio 54.
All Broadway (and Off Broadway) theaters have shuttered until at least April 12 -- and there's no word yet on when performances might resume and whether this year's Tony Awards will proceed on June 7 as planned.
1 of 7
“Caroline or Change” is the latest affected
When New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo closed Broadway theaters on March 12 in response to the coronavirus pandemic, the New York theater scene was heating up ahead of the Tony Awards -- with 31 shows playing and another eight scheduled to begin performances by mid-April. But the uncertainty of when theaters (and Broadway-bound tourists) might return has forced some producers to close shows early -- or push new productions to sometime in the future.