Kara Swisher Joins New York Magazine Since Apparently Nobody Else Can Write About Tech

Kara Swisher’s Pivot podcast has been snatched up by New York Magazine, adding another accomplishment to the ReCode co-founder’s very-busy month, the magazine announced Monday.

Swisher, who signed with United Talent Agency last week, co-hosts the Vox Media Podcast Network show about business and technology with NYU professor Scott Galloway. It started airing weekly in 2018 and was named Thought Leadership Podcast of the Year by Adweek the following year. It then moved to bi-weekly publication on Tuesdays and Fridays, which will continue at New York Magazine. The team will also explore expanding the podcast into live events.

“Kara is someone who lived permanently on our wish list of writers to engage, and it’s thrilling to be able to welcome her into the New York Magazine family,” said editor-in-chief David Haskell in a Monday statement. “Last October we ran a Q&A with Scott Galloway on the collapse of WeWork, and his unvarnished assessment proved not only an electrifying read but a prescient guide to the near-future. They bring a ridiculous amount of wisdom (and more than a little attitude) to one of the biggest subjects of contemporary American life. We’re delighted.”

Aside from her work with ReCode and Pivot, Swisher is a contributing opinion writer for the New York Times and the author of “There Must Be a Pony in Here Somewhere: The AOL Time Warner Debacle and the Quest for a Digital Future” and “aol.com: How Steve Case Beat Bill Gates, Nailed the Netheads and Made Millions in the War for the Web.” She previously wrote a column for The Wall Street Journal called “BoomTown” and, before that, was a reporter for The Washington Post.

Earlier this month, she got into a battle with Fox News’ Sean Hannity that lasted a few days after she blamed his employer for her mother’s refusal to take the coronavirus threat seriously.