Kara Swisher Pledges to Walk ‘Right Out of CNN’ if Paramount Wins Warner Bros. Discovery Bid | Video

Kara Swisher promised she will be done with CNN if Paramount is successful in buying Warner Bros.

“I’m walking right out of there the day they get there,” Swisher told her “Pivot” podcast co-host Scott Galloway on Friday. “I’m walking, and there’s no way I’m working for these terrible people.”

If Paramount succeeds, they will “change CNN as part of the deal,” Swisher also said. She added that Oliver Darcy told her “when he tried to get a comment [on the claim] … they were like, ‘What are you talking about?’ They didn’t even deny that they were doing that.”

Swisher is an on-air contributor at CNN, appearing regularly to provide commentary and analysis, especially on technology, media, culture, and related topics.

“‘We’ll stop CNN from being so mean to you, Mr. President, if you give us [the deal],’” she continued. “That would have been a four-alarm journalistic fire at any other time.”

Galloway cut in, “Imagine if Obama had said that when Fox was trying to merge with Disney or whatever it was.”

“Exactly … I’m not going to imagine it, it’s bad. It’s bad now, it’s bad then, it’s bad all the time. I mean again, it sort of absolutely solidifies, I’m walking right out of there the day they get there. Like I’m walking, and there’s no way I’m working for these terrible people, but, and I’ve said that on an interview with Rachel Maddow, she was asking me,” Swisher answered.

“But money, let’s go to the deal,” she added. “Regardless of what they do with CNN and what they’re doing as heinous, what they’re considering doing as heinous.”

Trump told a reporter Wednesday is it “imperative” for CNN to be sold no matter who the winning bidder is. The president was asked by a reporter at the White House on Wednesday whether CNN should go through “big changes” after Warner Bros. Discovery closes on a merger deal, whether that’s with Netflix or Paramount Skydance.

“I’m not involved in that, I will be probably involved maybe involved in the decision, it depends,” Trump said. “You have some good companies bidding on it. I think the people that have run CNN for the last long period of time are a disgrace. I think it’s imperative that CNN be sold.”

He added, “Because you certainly wouldn’t want to put, people – just leave those people with some money, good money, at CNN so that they could spend even more money spreading poison. Because it’s lies. It’s a disgrace, so. I wouldn’t want to see the same company end up with CNN, the same company with money. Because right now they don’t have too much money. But their value, I guess, based on the bids, it’s still got value. But I think CNN should be sold because I think the people that are running CNN right now are either corrupt or incompetent.”