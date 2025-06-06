Kara Swisher Says Trump Has Met His Match in Battle With Elon Musk: ‘He Doesn’t Mind Chaos’

Kara Swisher, renowned tech journalist and podcast host, weighed in on the ongoing battle between President Donald Trump and Elon Musk, saying the controversial commander-in-chief has met his match with the Tesla CEO.

“I’m not sure Donald Trump has dealt with someone who really is a scorched Earth kind of personality,” Swisher told CNN’s Wolf Blitzer and Pamela Brown during a guest appearance. At the time, Pamela asked the “Pivot” co-host which of the two, between Trump or Musk, has more to lose in their fallout.

“Elon’s willing to take a lot of risks,” Swisher continued” “As you see, he blows up rockets to see which one can work. So he doesn’t mind chaos in that regard, in a way that Donald Trump I don’t think quite understands.”

Swisher’s thoughts came as response to Trump and Musk’s ongoing spat that started up earlier this week after Musk slammed Trump’s “big, beautiful” spending bill, and follows Musk’s exit as Trump’s Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) last week. Since then, Musk argued he’s the only reason Trump got elected in the first place and even stated Trump’s connected to notorious financier Jeffrey Epstein. In response, but after serving Musk with a bit of the silent treatment, Trump threatened to end Musk’s government contracts.

Swisher noted Musk, who she says is giving “Fatal Attraction” vibes, is probably upset that he got booted from the White House, supposing hopes to stay on as the head of DOGE beyond the 130-day period were denied. While Musk’s businesses have taken a hit, Swisher said the tech billionaire is locked and loaded for an all-out showdown if triggered.

“Obviously, Elon’s lost a lot of money, gained a little bit back. Tesla stock, for example, went way down, $150 billion, and then it rose a little bit more when the idea that it would calm down a little bit. So he’s got financial things at stake, but he doesn’t care; that’s the issue,” Swisher said.

She continued: “They could certainly investigate him, the justice department. There were a bunch of investigations that got quashed. They could un-quash them, I guess. In terms of Donald Trump, [Musk] could just keep up the drumbeat of recession, chaos, overspending. He’s got one of the world’s biggest platforms. He’s one of the world’s most famous people, aside of Donald Trump. So this isn’t just anybody leading the White House. This is someone who has the ability to do something about it if he feels wronged.”