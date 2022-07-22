Turns out, it’s the women who do the ass-kicking in Prime Video’s adult superhero series “The Boys.” Exhibit A: Kimiko Miyashiro, played by Karen Fukuhara. As the only super-powered member of Billy Butcher’s (Karl Urban) gang, Kimiko has proven to be a useful asset in taking down Vought – especially when it involves killing Russian oligarchs with dildos.

In Season 3, Episode 4, Butcher asks Kimiko to go undercover as a sex worker during their trip to Russia to kill one of Nina’s (Katia Winter) enemies, which is all part of a larger plan to track down a mysterious weapon that can kill Homelander (Antony Starr). Despite Fenchie’s (Tomer Capone) protests, Kimiko heads to the mansion of the sex trafficker, where an orgy is taking place with Russian prostitutes. When the criminal proudly shows off his collection of dildos inspired by different members of the Seven, Kimiko decides to weaponize the sex toys. All in all, it takes Kimiko 45 seconds and three dildos to kill the oligarch and his henchmen.

During a recent interview with WrapWomen, Fukukhara opened-up about the mechanics of filming the gory scene. “It was actually very technical…. We went through weeks of training and rehearsal,” she said. “It will probably end up on some porn site,” she added jokingly.

Despite carrying out a successful mission, the violence and fear of the prostitutes becomes a pivotal moment for Kimiko’s character. “She goes in to save these girls, but in fact, they’re actually scared of her,” Fukuhara explained.

According to Fukuhara, it’s the first moment that Kimiko realizes that other people see her as a monster, in the same way that she’s seen Homelander and the other supes as villains her whole life.

“There’s nothing more she wants than to connect with these girls and be the hero” Fukuhara told WrapWomen. “It was a really sad scene to shoot.”

What starts out as an outrageous dildo fighting scene quickly has Kimoko spiraling into an existential crisis as she becomes resentful of her powers and eager to ditch The Boys.

View full interview with with Fukuhara in the video above.

