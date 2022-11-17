Karen Jones, HBO/HBO Max EVP and Head of Communications, Exits After 23 Years

Karen Jones, HBO/HBO Max’s executive vice president and head of communications, is leaving the company after 23 years.

Jones made the announcement of her departure in a memo to her colleagues on Thursday.

“This won’t come as a surprise to some of you, as I’ve spoken candidly about my desire to have a next chapter, to chase new dreams and start paying it forward with more intention,” said Jones in her note. “It has been an incredible ride, and I’m tremendously grateful for all the adventures and to those with whom I’ve shared this journey. It’s the shoulder-to-the-wheel mindset that will always define us.”

Her time at the cable television company spans 23 years. She first joined HBO in 1999 and has held roles in various capacities over the years, most prominently producing publicity campaigns for HBO original programming as varied as “Westworld,” “Lovecraft Country,” “Perry Mason,” “Silicon Valley,” “Chernobyl,” “Olive Kitteridge,” “The Pacific,” “The Normal Heart,” “Game Change,” “Taking Chance” and more.

Jones was promoted to EVP of Communications for HBO in 2019, later adding oversight of HBO Max’s original slate the following year.

“I send a full-throated cheer to the hardest-working media relations team,” her memo continued. “It has been my distinct privilege, and I have no doubt that you will continue to bring inspired, dauntless passion to the work that you do every day.”

Prior to HBO, Jones worked as a feature film unit publicist. Some of the most notable projects she worked were “Mars Attacks!,” “Menace II Society” and “Beloved.”

Of her departure, Chairman and CEO for HBO and HBO Max Casey Bloys said in a statement that Jones was a person he could always count on.

“I could always rely on Karen to be the most thoughtful and insightful voice in the room,” Bloys said. “Over the past several years, she played a pivotal role in guiding us in the right direction through a period of transformation. She has been equally deft in leading the dynamic, talented team rolling out some of our most successful, award-winning programs. We are all sad she has decided to leave but have great respect for her desire to pursue a new path. We all wish her the best.”