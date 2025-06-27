Acquitted Murder Suspect Karen Read Partners With LBI Entertainment to Adapt Case of Boyfriend’s Death

On the heels of being acquitted in the murder trial of her police officer boyfriend, Karen Read and her attorney, Alan Jackson, have inked a partnership with “Killers of the Flower Moon” producer LBI Entertainment to adapt Read’s story for the screen.

The scripted project will chronicle the murder trial that followed after Read’s boyfriend, John O’Keefe, was found dead in a snowstorm in 2022, and she became the prime suspect. The project — which is unknown to be a TV series or a movie — will reveal the story behind the prosecution, the defense’s counter-investigation, and the cultural explosion that surrounded the case, including aspects of the story that have remained undisclosed to the public.

Additionally, Read and Jackson are also in the midst of planning a book project about the case. Literary agent Luke Janklow of Janklow & Nesbit represents the publishing rights while CAA is handling the film/television rights.

“I’ve lived in this town with John. I saw what it takes for a small group of powerful people to be ‘above the law,’” Read said. “I struggled for over three years to overcome this power and corruption, eliciting help from tens of private investigators, multiple attorneys and eventually – the federal government. It was ultimately a groundswell of local residents and a grassroots campaign that afforded me the resources I needed to fight back.”

“This case revealed how fragile the pursuit of justice can be,” Jackson said. “Our hope is that telling this story, in all its complexity, will do what the courtroom couldn’t — show the public what it really takes to confront corruption.”

“This isn’t just a legal thriller,” LBI production head Julie Yorn said in a statement. “It’s about what happens when a single voice refuses to be silenced. Karen’s case reflects the complicated moment in time in which we live. We will have an opportunity to show layers that have never been brought to light, and we are committed to telling the story with urgency, nuance and care.”

Read’s first trial ended with a hung jury in 2024, leading to a retrial in 2025. On June 18, 2025, the jury found Read not guilty of second-degree murder and manslaughter.

Beyond “Killers of the Flower Moon,” LBI’s credits include “Hell or High Water,” “Boardwalk Empire” and upcoming Apple TV+ docuseries “Mr. Scorsese.”

Jared Levine of Yorn Levine represents LBI Productions, while Alex Kohner of Yorn Levine is handling negotiations on behalf of Read and Jackson.