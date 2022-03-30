Karl Urban and the voice cast of “The Sea Beast” are treading into unknown waters in the brand new teaser for the upcoming Netflix animated film.

In the clip, released on Wednesday, Urban voices monster hunter Jacob Holland. In an era when terrifying beasts roamed the seas, monster hunters were celebrated heroes — and none were more beloved than Holland, per a logline from Netflix.

But when young Maisie Brumble (voiced by Zaris-Angel Hator) stows away on his fabled ship, he’s saddled with an unexpected ally. Together they embark on an epic journey into uncharted waters and make history.

Zaris-Angel Hator as Maise and Karl Urban as Jacob (Netflix)

“For a sailor, a map tells of seas to be explored — of great reward and great peril,” a voice over at the beginning of the video tellers viewers. “But it’s where the map ends that the true adventure begins.”

As the characters embark on an epic journey, the teaser gives a taste of some of the sea monsters that they’re expected to encounter.

One is a green, scaly creature with a sharp snout, while another is a red monster with menacing yellow eyes and a horn atop its head.

Netflix © 2022

“The Sea Beast” hails from director Chris Williams (“Moana,” “Big Hero Six,” “Bolt”). Williams also produces alongside Jed Schlanger.

In addition to Urban and Hator, the voice cast, announced on Wednesday as the teaser dropped, includes Jared Harris, Marianne Jean-Baptiste, Dan Stevens and Kathy Burke.

The film hits the streamer on July 8.