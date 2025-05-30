Rapper Kash Doll has joined “Reasonable Doubt” for its third season as a recurring guest star.

The Detroit-born musician will take on the role of Nisha, the close friend and assistant to Wendy (Rumer Willis), whom she is bound to by “a deeply personal loyalty,” per Hulu-Onyx Collective’s description of the character.

Kash Doll is latest addition to the “Reasonable Doubt” cast. Earlier this month, the series shared the news that Morris Chestnut would be returning the legal drama. And along with him comes several newbies to the show, including Brandee Evans (“P-Valley”), Rumer Willis (“Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood”), Richard Brooks (“Law & Order”), Keith Arthur Bolden (“Till”), April Parker Jones (“The Other Black Girl”) and Kyle Bary (“Ginny & Georgia”).

Back in March, TheWrap reported that “Power Book IV: Force” star Joseph Sikora would also be coming into the fold as a series regular alongside Emayatzy Corinealdi, McKinley Freeman, Tim Jo and Angela Grovey.

Here’s Onyx’s description of the upcoming season: “After a tumultuous season of fighting to save her best friend from a life sentence while healing from her own deadly affair, Jax Stewart has finally earned some peace in her life … even if she sees it all as a little boring. So, when a former child star finds himself in a heap of trouble, Jax seizes the opportunity to spice up her daily routine. But when her client’s personal life turns out to have all the drama and danger of a Hollywood movie and Jax’s own professional future comes under threat from a charismatic associate at her firm, can Jax clear her client’s name without losing the personal and professional successes she’s worked so hard for?”

“Reasonable Doubt” is created, written and executive produced by Raamla Mohamed. Kerry Washington executive-produces alongside Pilar Savone for Simpson Street, Larry Wilmore via Wilmore Films, Anton Cropper and Lena Cordina. Shawn Holley, Jon Leshay, Tamara Gregory, Erika Harrison and Zahir McGhee serve as co-executive producers. The series hails from Onyx Collective and is produced by 20th Television, a part of Disney Television Studios.



