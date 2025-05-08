Morris Chestnut Returns to the Courtroom for ‘Reasonable Doubt’ Season 3 With New Guest Stars Brandee Evans, Rumer Willis and More

Morris Chestnut is heading back to the courtroom to reprise his role as the charming and sharp defense attorney Corey Cash in hit Hulu-Onyx Collective legal drama “Reasonable Doubt” Season 3.

But Chestnut is not coming alone. Brandee Evans (“P-Valley”), Rumer Willis (“Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood”), Richard Brooks (“Law & Order”), Keith Arthur Bolden (“Till”), April Parker Jones (“The Other Black Girl”) and Kyle Bary (“Ginny & Georgia”) have all joined the series as recurring guest stars.

Richard Brooks, Kyle Bary, April Parker Jones, Keith Arthur Bolden (Katherine Kirkpatrick, Xavier Duah, Bjoern Kommerell, Lelund Durond Thompson)

Bary will star as Ozzie, a child sitcom star who is up for a franchise role, but he comes to Jax with a “dilemma that turns messy quickly.” Willis will play Ozzie’s stylist and confident girlfriend Wendy. Evans plays Ozzie’s “quick, sharp and professional” agent Monica. Also playing a member of Ozzie’s team is Parker Jones. She will star as Rosie, Ozzie’s “imperious and authoritative mother.” Bolden will star as Ozzie’s father Sal, who oversees his son’s film career.

And as for Brooks, he comes in as Eddie, a ghost from Jax Stewart’s (Emayatzy Corinealdi) past who resurfaces and brings her a “whirlwind of tension that threatens to unravel everything she’s worked so hard to build.”

Back in March, Onyx Collective shared the news that Joseph Sikora (“Power Book IV: Force”) would be joining the Season 3 cast. He’s set to play Bill Sterling, Jax’s coworker, who has his eyes set on the partner spot at Jax’s law firm Binder, Hurwitz & Stewart, where his “proximity to Jax becomes imperative to his success.”

Series regulars Corinealdi, McKinley Freeman, Tim Jo and Angela Grovey are all set to return.

Here’s Onyx Collective’s official description for Season 3: “After a tumultuous season of fighting to save her best friend from a life sentence while healing from her own deadly affair, Jax Stewart has finally earned some peace in her life … even if she sees it all as a little boring. So, when a former child star finds himself in a heap of trouble, Jax seizes the opportunity to spice up her daily routine. But when her client’s personal life turns out to have all the drama and danger of a Hollywood movie and Jax’s own professional future comes under threat from a charismatic associate at her firm, can Jax clear her client’s name without losing the personal and professional successes she’s worked so hard for?”

“Reasonable Doubt” is created, written and executive produced by Raamla Mohamed. Kerry Washington executive-produces alongside Pilar Savone for Simpson Street, Larry Wilmore via Wilmore Films, Anton Cropper and Lena Cordina. Shawn Holley, Jon Leshay, Tamara Gregory, Erika Harrison and Zahir McGhee serve as co-executive producers. The series hails from Onyx Collective and is produced by 20th Television, a part of Disney Television Studios.

Season 3 of “Reasonable Doubt” is currently in production in Atlanta.