Kate Beckinsale is set to star in an action and spy thriller called “Canary Black” from the director of “Taken,” Pierre Morel.

“Canary Black” stars Beckinsale as a top level CIA agent Avery Graves, who is blackmailed by terrorists into betraying her own country to save her kidnapped husband. Cut off from her team, she turns to her underworld contacts to survive and help locate the coveted intelligence that the kidnappers want. Betrayed at every turn, she must rely on her cutting-edge training and primitive fighting skills in a deadly race to deliver a ransom that could trigger a global crisis.

Matthew Kennedy wrote the script. Principal photography will begin in late 2022. Morel also recently directed the Jennifer Garner actioner “Peppermint.”

The film comes from producer and financier Anton (“Greenland Migration”), which is fully financing, overseeing development and packaging and will launch worldwide sales at Cannes later this month. UTA Independent Film Group will oversee domestic rights in conjunction with Anton.

Kate Beckinsale has recently completed production on “El Tonto,” a comedy written and directed by Charlie Day as well as Catherine Hardwick’s “Prisoners Daughter” in which she stars opposite Brian Cox.

Kate Beckinsale is represented by UTA and Kleinberg Lange. Pierre Morel is represented by UTA, Sentient Entertainment and attorney Gretchen Rush.

Deadline first reported the news.