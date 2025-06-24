Kate Hudson Named 2025 Will Rogers Foundation Pioneer of the Year

The Will Rogers Motion Picture Pioneers Foundation has named actor and producer Kate Hudson as its 2025 Pioneer of the Year. She will be the guest of honor at the foundation’s annual fundraising dinner at the Beverly Hilton on October 8.

The Pioneer of the Year award is bestowed on leading figures in the entertainment industry “whose leadership, service to the community, and commitment to philanthropy are exceptional.” Past honorees include Greta Gerwig, Tom Cruise, Donna Langley and Jeffrey Katzenberg.

“Kate Hudson’s influence extends beyond her outstanding contributions to the motion picture business. Her commitment to philanthropy and social causes inspires audiences everywhere to be active in their communities and support each other in times of need,” said Lisa Bunnell, President of Distribution at Focus Features and President, Will Rogers Motion Picture Pioneers Foundation.

Hudson got her breakout role 25 years ago in Cameron Crowe’s “Almost Famous” as Penny, the self-described “band aid” that follows the rock band Stillwater around on tour. Her performance earned her nominations for an Oscar, BAFTA and Golden Globe.

Hudson also starred in the romantic comedies “How To Lose A Guy in 10 Days”; “You, Me and Dupree”; “Fool’s Gold “and “Bride Wars,” which she also produced. She stars in and executive produces the Netflix series, “Running Point,” which has been renewed for a second season.

Hudson will next be seen starring opposite Hugh Jackman in the upcoming Focus Features musical drama “Song Sung Blue,” directed by Craig Brewer. The film is based on a true story about two down-on-their-luck musicians who form a Neil Diamond tribute band. It will be released in theatres nationwide on Christmas Day.

Hudson’s philanthropy work includes serving on the board of directors for The Hawn Foundation, advocating and supporting fundraising efforts for preventative mental health programs. She has also collaborated with other organizations such as United Nations World Food Programme, Baby2Baby, and Operation Smile.

The Will Rogers Motion Picture Pioneers Foundation traces its roots back to its namesake actor and his philanthropic work in the 1920s supporting actors and other workers in the entertainment industry suffering from health and financial issues. After his death in 1935, a hospital created for Vaudevillians stricken with tuberculosis, the National Vaudeville Association Hospital, was renamed in his honor and became the home of the Will Rogers Institute, which was dedicated to training doctors in tuberculosis treatment.

In 2002, the Will Rogers charity merged with the Foundation of Motion Picture Pioneers and became the Will Rogers Motion Picture Pioneers Foundation. The organization operates the Pioneers Assistance Fund (PAF), which helps individuals in motion picture distribution, exhibition and vendors exclusive to either sector who are encountering an illness, injury or life-changing event.