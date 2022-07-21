“Saturday Night Live” veteran Kate McKinnon has finally broken her silence about her recent departure from the NBC sketch comedy series.

McKinnon explained after 11 — long and incredible — years, her body reached its breaking point pushing the comedian to a point of exhaustion. The “SNL” member joined in 2012, and became one of the show’s most frequent sketch performers throughout her 11 seasons. As “SNL’s” only ever Emmy winner for a comedy performance, McKinnon made history by scoring two Emmys and nine nominations, with her final nomination for the variety show this year.

McKinnon said on “Live With Kelly and Ryan,” why she decided to leave the series, “I thought about it for a very long time, and it was very, very hard. All I ever wanted to do in my whole life was be on ‘Saturday Night Live.’ So, I did, I loved it, I had the best decade, and then I was just like, my body was tired, and I felt like it was time.”

After Seacrest asked if she’d watch the upcoming season and new episodes of “Saturday Night Live” this fall, McKinnon replied, “I don’t know what I will do. I don’t know that I can watch the show yet because it’s too emo because I miss everyone so much. It’s my family,” she said. “It’s too emo. So, I think I’m just going to take ‘The Bachelorette’ and watch it.’”

McKinnon exited “SNL” after its 47th season along with other key players, Pete Davidson, Aidy Bryant and Kyle Mooney.

Acquiring the most acting Emmy nominations in the show’s history, McKinnon also participated in the cold open’s “Live from New York, it’s Saturday Night!” a total of 75 times — becoming the second-highest tally after Darrell Hammond’s 77 openers.

Although no longer heading to Studio 8H every week, McKinnon has a few projects coming down the line, including voice acting in “DC League of Super-Pets,” and a supporting role in the upcoming “Barbie” movie, starring alongside “Bombshell” costar Margot Robbie.

“Saturday Night Live” will return for its 48th season this fall.