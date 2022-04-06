We've Got Hollywood Covered
Kate Walsh Confirms Addison Montgomery Is Returning to ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Again

The beloved character will appear in the May 5 episode

| April 6, 2022 @ 10:42 AM

UNITED STATES - APRIL 07: GREY'S ANATOMY - "Piece of My Heart" - Addison returns to Seattle Grace to perform an operation and is taken aback by all of the changes in her old co-workers' lives. Meanwhile Meredith and Derek's clinical trial has its first patient, and Rebecca/Ava returns with shocking news for Alex, on "Grey's Anatomy," THURSDAY, MAY 1 (9:00-10:01 p.m., ET) on the Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images Television Network. (Photo by Scott Garfield/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images)

Dr. Addison Montgomery has more business to tend to at Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital.

Kate Walsh will once again grace our television screens as she makes her return to “Grey’s Anatomy” for the episode airing on May 5, TheWrap confirms.

The actress teased her beloved character’s return to the series in a social media post on Wednesday. Walsh, who has become quite popular for hopping on TikTok trends, shared a video using a viral “Spongebob Squarepants” audio of Squidward asking, “And why aren’t you in uniform?”

In the video, the actress, who had walked into the frame wearing sweatpants, tiptoes back around the corner and reappears in her white coat.

“I’m back in uniform and that can only mean one thing …” she teased, adding, “Stay tuned.”

Walsh has already made an appearance in Season 18. In an October episode titled “Hotter Than Hell,” she helped support Dr. Meredith Grey (Ellen Pompeo) in the operating room during a landmark transplant surgery after the air conditioning went out in the hospital.

After the surgery, the pair shared a private moment of grief, as it was presumably the first time they had seen each other since Derek Shepherd died.

“Grey’s Anatomy” is currently in its 18th season. The series has already been renewed for Season 19, and Pompeo is confirmed to return.

Episodes air weekly on Thursdays. A two-hour season finale will air on May 26.

