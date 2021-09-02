Kate Walsh to Return to ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ for Season 18

Dr. Addison Montgomery is returning to Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital.

After previously starring on “Grey’s Anatomy” and spinoff “Private Practice” for nearly a decade, Kate Walsh is returning to the long-running medical drama for the upcoming 18th season.

Walsh announced the news herself in a video shared to the “Grey’s Anatomy” social media pages, saying she is “so excited to be home again joining Shonda [Rhimes, executive producer], Ellen [Pompeo, star and producer] and the rest of the incredible cast this season.”

Walsh will appear in multiple episodes of the upcoming season, though further specifics regarding her appearance are being kept under wraps.

Walsh memorably first appeared as Addison Montgomery, husband to Patrick Dempsey’s Derek Shepherd, in the Season 1 finale in a scene that would become one of “Grey’s Anatomy’s” most memorable cliffhangers. She went on as a series regular on “Grey’s” for two more seasons before landing her own Los Angeles-set spinoff.

“Private Practice” ran for six seasons on ABC, with Walsh starring alongside Tim Daly, Audra McDonald, Paul Adelstein, KaDee Strickland, Chris Lowell, Taye Diggs and Amy Brenneman.