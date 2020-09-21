Go Pro Today

Kate Winslet, Priyanka Chopra-Jonas Join HBO Max’s ‘A World of Calm’ as Narrators

Series inspired by the Calm sleep-aid app features “scientifically-engineered narratives, enchanting music and astounding footage”

September 21, 2020 @ 12:00 PM
Kate Winslet Priyanka Chopra

Getty Image

Kate Winslet and Priyanka Chopra-Jonas have joined the cast of HBO Max’s upcoming series adaptation of the Calm sleep-aid app, the streamer announced Monday.

Set to premiere on Thursday, Oct. 1, the anthology series features a slew of stars telling “scientifically-engineered narratives” designed to “naturally calm your body and soothe the mind.” Previously announced cast includes Mahershala Ali, Idris Elba, Oscar Isaac, Nicole Kidman, Zoë Kravitz, Lucy Liu, Cillian Murphy and Keanu Reeves.

The 10-episode series will “take viewers on a journey everywhere from a noodle maker’s kitchen in Seattle to the forests of Latvia, and beyond our solar system to the outer stretches of the universe,” according to HBO Max.

Also Read: 'Raised by Wolves' Renewed by HBO Max for Season 2

The series is a co-production between the makers of Calm and the Nutopia, the production company behind Nat Geo’s “One Strange Rock.” Jane Root, Nicola Moody, Michael Acton Smith and Chris Advansun are executive producers, with Sara Brailsford and Fiona Caldwell as co-executive producers.

Designed to help users “manage stress, sleep better and live a happier, healthier life,” Calm is a popular mobile app with more than 90 million downloads to date. The service offers original audio content in six languages, including meditation guides and “sleep stories.”

Related Content