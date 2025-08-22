Katee Sackhoff Says ‘I Lost All My Confidence’ as an Actor After ‘The Mandalorian’: ‘It Just Broke Me’

The “Battlestar Galactica” star explains that her character Bo-Katan “is nowhere near who I am as a human being”

Jacob Bryant
The Mandalorian Season 3
Lucasfilm

Working on “The Mandalorian” destroyed all of Katee Sackhoff’s confidence.

While talking on her podcast “The Sackhoff Show,” the “Battlestar Galactica” alum opened up about working on the Disney+ original Star Wars series and how it decimated her acting confidence. According to her, she just could not figure out her character Bo-Katan.

“I lost all of my confidence after ‘Mandalorian.’ All of it,” Sackhoff said. “I’ve always played two steps removed from myself, in a sense. It always felt grounded in some part of my belly, of who I was. Bo-Katan is nowhere near who I am as a human being. Her life, what she wants — I didn’t understand her. As much as I understood her, I never felt her in my stomach. I never identified with her. I didn’t know how to find her.”

She continued: “It broke me. It just broke me. I started doubting everything about myself. I’m not a strong auditioner on tape, and I was having to put myself on tape. I wasn’t booking anything. And for three years, I basically didn’t work, and it just destroyed my confidence.”

Sackhoff has been playing Bo-Katan – a Mandalorian fighting for the freedom of her people – for years. She started off voicing the character in the animated series “Star Wars: The Clone Wars” back in 2012. She returned as the character in a second animated show – “Star Wars: Rebels” – in 2017.

Sackhoff then became one of a few voice actors who transitioned into playing their characters in a live-action Star Wars series. She joined “The Mandalorian” for a pair of episodes in the show’s second season before becoming a core cast member for the more divisive Season 3.

Her next role reunites her with “Oculus” director Mike Flanagan. Sackhoff is set to join Flanagan’s latest Stephen King adaptation – this time a TV series based on “Carrie” streaming on Prime Video.

Katee Sackhoff attends the Los Angeles premiere of "Blackberry" at The London West Hollywood at Beverly Hills on May 10, 2023 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images)
Read Next
Katee Sackhoff Marvels That ‘Mandalorian’ Catering Budget Dwarfs ‘Entire Budget' of 'Battlestar Galactica’

Jacob Bryant

Jacob Bryant

Jacob Bryant is an Audience Writer for TheWrap. He has been covering the entertainment industry since 2015. Before joining The Wrap in 2024, he was a web editor for Variety and worked at Ranker helping to grow the site’s entertainment coverage.

Comments