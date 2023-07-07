“The Mandalorian” actress Katee Sackhoff said the catering budget alone for the “Star Wars” spinoff show engulfs the entire budget of “Battlestar Galactica.”

Sackhoff, who plays Mandalorian royal Bo-Katan Kryze, shared this with “Mandalorian” and “The Book of Boba Fett” director Bryce Dallas Howard on her “Blah Blah Blah” podcast.

“I’ve never worked on something with a budget this big,” Sackhoff said. “Our catering budget is probably the entire budget of ‘Battlestar Galactica.’ Granted, that was 20 years ago.”

The “Battlestar Galactica” alum — she portrayed pilot Kara “Starbuck” Thrace — went on to describe how she was used to shooting episodes of television in shortened amounts of time.

“Most episodes of television that I am used to shoot in eight days. It is so fast and you [only] get two to three takes — and that’s it,” Sackhoff said in the episode released Wednesday. “They used to joke and call me the ‘One Take Wonder,’ because I would know exactly what I was gonna do. I would have it all planned, I would know the story. And yes, I would fly by the seat of my pants inside that box, but I knew I had one or two takes to get it perfect and that was it. From every angle, mind you.”

Sackhoff, who also voiced a character in “The Clone Wars,” emphasized Howard’s skill at taking advantage of the more leisurely production timeline.

“The amount of takes you do is like my bread and butter. I think that we got to Take 3 and I was convinced that was it because that’s my experience. We [once] did 38 takes of one scene. That is legitimately the opposite of what I’m used to … I absolutely love it because it gives the ability to find different things inside what I thought,” she said. “And then sometimes, you get so over it, that you give a different performance. You’re like, ‘Oh my God, I didn’t expect that!’ That wouldn’t have come without me completely abandoning everything that I had already done or thought I knew.”