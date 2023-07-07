We've Got Hollywood Covered
|

Katee Sackhoff Marvels That ‘Mandalorian’ Catering Budget Dwarfs ‘Entire Budget’ of ‘Battlestar Galactica’

“I’ve never worked on something with a budget this big,” she says

| July 7, 2023 @ 10:49 AM
Katee Sackhoff attends the Los Angeles premiere of "Blackberry" at The London West Hollywood at Beverly Hills on May 10, 2023 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images)

Getty Images

“The Mandalorian” actress Katee Sackhoff said the catering budget alone for the “Star Wars” spinoff show engulfs the entire budget of “Battlestar Galactica.”

Sackhoff, who plays Mandalorian royal Bo-Katan Kryze, shared this with “Mandalorian” and “The Book of Boba Fett” director Bryce Dallas Howard on her “Blah Blah Blah” podcast.

“I’ve never worked on something with a budget this big,” Sackhoff said. “Our catering budget is probably the entire budget of ‘Battlestar Galactica.’ Granted, that was 20 years ago.”

The “Battlestar Galactica” alum — she portrayed pilot Kara “Starbuck” Thrace — went on to describe how she was used to shooting episodes of television in shortened amounts of time.

“Most episodes of television that I am used to shoot in eight days. It is so fast and you [only] get two to three takes — and that’s it,” Sackhoff said in the episode released Wednesday. “They used to joke and call me the ‘One Take Wonder,’ because I would know exactly what I was gonna do. I would have it all planned, I would know the story. And yes, I would fly by the seat of my pants inside that box, but I knew I had one or two takes to get it perfect and that was it. From every angle, mind you.”

Sackhoff, who also voiced a character in “The Clone Wars,” emphasized Howard’s skill at taking advantage of the more leisurely production timeline.

“The amount of takes you do is like my bread and butter. I think that we got to Take 3 and I was convinced that was it because that’s my experience. We [once] did 38 takes of one scene. That is legitimately the opposite of what I’m used to … I absolutely love it because it gives the ability to find different things inside what I thought,” she said. “And then sometimes, you get so over it, that you give a different performance. You’re like, ‘Oh my God, I didn’t expect that!’ That wouldn’t have come without me completely abandoning everything that I had already done or thought I knew.”