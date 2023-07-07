Candace Cameron Bure Denies Trying to Remove LGBTQ Character From ‘Fuller House’ Revival

Candace Cameron Bure has denied a former castmate’s claim that she tried to remove the “Glamorous” star from her role on Netflix’s “Fuller House.”

“’Fuller House’ has always welcomed a wide range of characters,” Bure said in a statement to TheWrap. “I thought Miss Benny did a great job as ‘Casey’ on the show. We didn’t share any scenes together, so we didn’t get a chance to talk much while filming on set. I wish Miss Benny only the best.”

In a TikTok video posted on Thursday, Miss Benny recounted a time when she was told that Casey – the show’s first openly gay character – was at risk of being removed because “one of the Tanner sisters” was “very publicly ‘not for the girls.’”

“I remember I got sat down by the writers and the studio to basically warn me how this person allegedly was trying to get the character removed and not have a queer character on the show,” Miss Benny recalled. She added that she was “warned and prepared” that the star’s fan base could be encouraged to target her.

Though Bure is not mentioned in the video by name, #candacebure appears at the bottom of the clip.

Bure, who played DJ Tanner both on the revival and the original ABC sitcom “Full House,” said she “never asked” for Miss Benny’s character to be removed and “did not ask the writers, producers or studio executives to not have queer characters on the show.”

The actress’ latest controversy comes after she came under fire in November for telling The Wall Street Journal that her partnership with Great American Family channel would “keep traditional marriage at the core.”

A spokesperson for Netflix did not immediately return TheWrap’s request for comment.