Netflix has released a new trailer for the Katherine Ryan comedy “The Duchess.”

Created by and starring Ryan, the series follows the “powerful and problematic choices of a fashionably disruptive single mom living in London,” according to Netflix’s description of the series. “Her daughter, Olive, is her greatest love so she debates a second child with her greatest enemy — Olive’s dad. But can two wrongs make another right?”

Ryan is an executive producer on the series alongside Dave Becky and Josh Lieberman of 3Arts, as well as Murray Ferguson, Petra Fried and Ed Macdonald for Clerkenwell Films.

A U.K.-based comedian and TV personality, Ryan is known for appearing on panel shows like “8 Out of 10 Cats” and “Mock the Week.” She has previously released two Netflix stand-up specials, “Katherine Ryan: In Trouble” in 2017 and “Katherine Ryan: Glitter Room” last year.

In an interview with the Radio Times earlier this year, Ryan discussed making her first foray as a writer into scripted television with “The Duchess.”

“I’ve never written a sitcom so that makes it very different [from my previous Netflix specials], and it was a challenge because I’m not a screenwriter who’s experienced, I don’t know the rules, I’m learning the rules. I’m also learning that Netflix allows you to break a lot of those rules, and they just want authentic voices from all over the world,” she said.

“The Duchess is super authentic I think to my personality, to my stage persona, because it’s a disruptive mum who’s a bad person but a good mum. She’s fashionable, she loves being a mother she’s not sad about it — it’s me, yes.”