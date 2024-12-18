Kathryn Hahn Says Iconic ‘Step Brothers’ Joke Was Improvised

Kathryn Hahn completely improvised one of her most famous lines from “Step Brothers.”

While talking to Jesse Tyler Ferguson on his “Dinner’s on Me” podcast, Hahn explained that the scene where her character tells John C. Reilly’s Dale she plans to pleasure herself to the thought of him punching her husband – played by Adam Scott – was apparently not in the script. In the scene, Hahn’s character sneaks up on Dale and lets him know she wishes she could roll him into a ball and “shove you up my vagina.”

The actress told Ferguson that director Adam McKay allowed a lot of improvising on set and that that iconic moment was one that made it into the final product.

“That whole scene, when I tell him I’m going to shove him in my vagina,” Hahn recalled. “Kids, I hope you’re listening. That was all not really in the script.”

“Oh my god,” Ferguson responded before paraphrasing the front-porch encounter. “I mean that feels like such an iconic line, ‘I want to smash into a little ball and shove you inside my vagina and when I feel a tickle knowing that it’s your hair tickling me.’”

Hahn followed up admitting, “I mean that came from the deep recesses of a recovering Catholic.”

The “Agatha All Along” star has talked about all the improvising on “Step Brothers” in the past. She previously explained to Vanity Fair how a later scene between Alice and Dale that took place in a bathroom involved an elaborate murder cover-up for Scott’s character that never made the final cut of the film.

“Adam McKay wrote an incredible script, and we would do it once as written and then we’d go off,” Hahn said at the time. “And sometimes it would have zero to do with any story that was on the page. John C. Reilly and I, our story could have been so much darker than what was ultimately on camera. In our bathroom scene, we had planned a murder and a cover-up as a way to — it got real dark, some of those improvs. But Adam really did allow us to go there. And I think that’s why I keep using the word ‘anarchy’ because it really felt that way.”

Hahn most recently starred in the Disney+ and MCU series “Agatha All Along,” in which she reprised the witchy role of Agatha Harkness she first played in “WandaVision.”