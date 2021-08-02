Kathy Griffin Diagnosed With Lung Cancer: ‘I’m Still a Little Bit in Shock’ (Video)

Kathy Griffin has been diagnosed with lung cancer, and will have to undergo surgery as part of her treatment. The comedienne revealed the news in an upcoming “Nightline” interview admitting that she got the diagnosis just days ago.

Griffin went into a little more detail in a statement posted to her Twitter account, noting she never previously smoked and that her prognosis is optimistic at this point.

“The doctors are very optimistic as it is stage one and contained to my left lung,” she wrote. “Hopefully no chemo or radiation after this and I should have normal function with my breathing. I should be up and running around as usual in a month or less.”

Griffin also took the opportunity to encourage people to get the COVID-19 vaccine, saying that things would likely be worse for her if she hadn’t gotten it herself.

“Of course I am fully vaccinated for Covid [sic],” she added. “The consequences for being unvaccinated would have been even more serious. Please stay up to date on your medical check-ups. It’ll save your life.”

You can watch the moment Griffin reveals the news to “Nightline” above and see her tweet below. Her interview with “Nightline” co-anchor Juju Chang airs Monday night.