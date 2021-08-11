Kathy Griffin Joins Season 5 of ‘Search Party’

Kathy Griffin has joined the upcoming fifth season of HBO Max’s “Search Party.”

Griffin will play Liquorice Montague, a conspiracy theorist who takes Chantal (Clare McNulty) under her wing as a “co-dependent apprentice.” Her role will be recurring.

Griffin joins fellow “Search Party” newcomer Jeff Goldblum, who plays tech billionaire Tunnel Quinn. The series stars McNulty, Alia Shawkat, Meredith Hagner, John Early and John Reynolds. It debuted on Comedy Central before moving to HBO Max for its fourth season.

Last week, Griffin shared that she had been diagnosed with lung cancer two weeks prior, and successfully underwent surgery. She said had never previously smoked and was optimistic about her prognosis. “The doctors are very optimistic as it is stage one and contained to my left lung,” she wrote. “Hopefully no chemo or radiation after this and I should have normal function with my breathing. I should be up and running around as usual in a month or less.”

Griffin’s scenes were shot before her diagnosis was made public.

She is repped by The Initiative Group and Edelstein, Laird & Sobel.

“Search Party” is executive produced by Sarah-Violet Bliss, Charles Rogers, Michael Showalter and Jax Media’s Lilly Burns and Tony Hernandez.

Variety first reported the news of Griffin.