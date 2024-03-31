Kathy Griffin has been contending with MAGA protests at several stops on her “My Life on the PTSD List” stand-up comedy tour, but none were quite as noteworthy as the “poor bastard” outside her Phoenix, Arizona stop on Saturday.

As the lone MAGA protester waving a Trump 2024 flag while pacing the sidewalk outside the city’s Orpheum Theatre, the unidentified man was put on blast Sunday by Griffin. She posted a video of him to her social media accounts and joked that “this fool” gave her the “first 10 minutes of material.”

“You guys, I had a show last night at a gorgeous theater in Phoenix. This poor bastard was the only guy who showed up for the ‘protest,’” Griffin wrote. “People are lining up to park for the show and just look at this fool. He gave me my first 10 minutes of material.”

You guys, I had a show last night at a gorgeous theater in Phoenix. This poor bastard was the only guy who showed up for the “protest.” People are lining up to park for the show & just look at this fool. He gave me my first 10 minutes of material. 😂 pic.twitter.com/YZnBbQ2IyO — Kathy Griffin (@kathygriffin) March 31, 2024

On March 24, Griffin took to Instagram to share the flyer for another protest in Huntington, Long Island. She wrote, “This is the protest that is planned for my show tonight in Huntington, Long Island. I’m anxious to see what this group of losers has in mind.”

Griffin’s beef with Donald Trump and his supporters dates back to 2017, when she posted a photo of herself holding what appeared to be Trump’s bloody, decapitated head. Griffin drew sharp condemnation from across the board for the act, though some celebrities (such as Jim Carrey and Jamie Foxx) spoke out in her defense.

Griffin initially apologized for sharing the photo, but then retracted her apology. In an interview with Australia’s Seven Network, she explained, “The whole outrage was B.S. The whole thing got so blown out of proportion and I lost everybody. Like, I had Chelsea Clinton tweeting against me. I had friends — Debra Messing from ‘Will & Grace’ — tweeting against me. I mean, I lost everybody. So, I have been through the mill.”

In 2020, Griffin reshared the photo on Twitter on Election Day.