Katie Holmes Mourns Late ‘Dawson’s Creek’ Costar Obi Ndefo: ‘Wonderful to Work With’

Katie Holmes is speaking out about the death of her “Dawson’s Creek” costar, Obi Ndefo. The “Batman Begins” actor posted her response on Instagram following his death over the weekend.

“He was wonderful to work with and such a kind man. I send prayers and grace to his family,” Holmes posted in a story alongside a picture of Ndefo and Mary-Margaret Humes. “Rest in peace.”

Ndefo’s death was confirmed on Sunday via a Facebook post from the late actor’s sister. After posting a picture of the two of them, his sibling wrote, “Heartbroken at the loss of my younger brother.” Ndefo died at the age of 51. No cause of death has been given.

On “Dawson’s Creek,” Ndefo played Bodie Wells, the quick-witted chef at Leery’s Fresh Fish. In the series, he developed a parental relationship with Holmes’ Joey and appeared in 10 episodes of the beloved WB drama.

Ndefo’s passing comes 10 years after a hit-and-run accident resulted in him losing both legs. After teaching a yoga class, the actor stopped by Erewhon Market in Los Angeles when an SUV speeding down Beverly Boulevard crashed into him. During a profile with the Los Angeles Times in 2019, Ndefo opened up about his injury.

“This is just so horrendous what happened to me, why would I compound this by feeling bad about it?” he said in the article.

In addition to starring in “Dawson’s Creek,” Ndefo appeared in “Star Trek: Deep Space Nine” as Drex and “Stargate SG-1” as Rak’nor. He also had roles in “The West Wing,” “NYPD Blue,” “NCIS: Los Angeles,” “Angel” and “Star Trek: Voyager.”

Holmes isn’t the only “Dawson’s Creek” star who has posted about Ndefo’s death. Humes, who played Dawson’s mother Gail Leery in the drama, paid tribute to him on Instagram on Sunday.

“These words don’t come easy. It’s hard for me to conceive that you have left us, my dear friend,” Humes wrote. “You always were and always will be a bright shining light. What an example of pure unfiltered love and tenacity you set as you faced life’s challenges of recent. I will cherish all of our messages of love and support to each other over the past few years. Rest in peace sweet warrior.”