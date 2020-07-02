‘Katy Keene’ Canceled After One Season at The CW

Reid Nakamura | July 2, 2020 @ 6:07 PM
Last Updated: July 2, 2020 @ 6:33 PM
The CW
The CW is not moving forward with a second season of the “Riverdale” spinoff “Katy Keene,” TheWrap has confirmed.
“Katy Keene” was the last remaining show on The CW’s slate not to be `picked up for another season after the network did a bulk renewal back in January of all its other scripted series that weren’t headed for a pre-planned ending. Two other freshman dramas, “Batwoman” and “Nancy Drew,” were among the early renewals.
At the time, the network ordered additional scripts for “Katy Keene,” suggesting some confidence in the series, which had not yet made its premiere on the network. However, “Katy Keene” was not able to match the success of “Riverdale” during its run, hovering around a 0.2 rating in the demo with a week of delayed viewing factored in, according to Nielsen.
Co-created by Michael Grassi and “Riverdale” creator Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa, “Katy Keene” followed the lives and loves of four iconic Archie Comics characters — fashion legend-to-be Katy Keene, singer/songwriter Josie McCoy (Ashleigh Murray), performer Jorge Lopez/Ginger (Jonny Beauchamp), and “It Girl” Pepper Smith (Julia Chan) — as they chase their twenty-something dreams in New York City together.
“Riverdale” has been renewed for a fifth season and is scheduled to return to the network’s schedule in January.
