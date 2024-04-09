“RuPaul’s Drag Race” alum Katya Zamolodchikova announced Tuesday she is postponing remaining “Bald and the Beautiful” tour dates with cohost Trixie Mattel after deciding to check into rehab.

Most commonly known by the moniker Katya (birth name Brian McCook), the lauded drag performer posted on Instagram that she is “squarely and firmly and quite uncomfortably” choosing an unnamed “institution” to address her ongoing journey in sobriety. The entertainer has previously been open about her history of alcohol and drug abuse.

“There’s a saying for the active alcoholic or drug addict that the trajectory of the life course has three possible outcomes: A) jail, B) institutions or C) death,” Katya began. “Unfortunately, I find myself squarely and firmly and quite uncomfortably in the B camp right now.”

The straight-to-camera video post continued: “But in an effort to make things good with you in the future, I’ve got to make things good for me right now. So rest assured that any rescheduled dates or potential loss of money will be rectified as swiftly and competently as possible. I’ve got to swiftly and competently rectify my ass right now. So thank you so much for your patience and compassion and I hope that you have a wonderful day.”

Watch the full announcement below.

Event production company Obsessed posted a statement of its own shortly after, standing in solidarity with Katya and requesting privacy for her and Mattel as she “navigates this step in her health.”

“When it comes to our talent, their mental and physical well being always has been and will remain our first priority,” the statement began. “We wish Katya the best and send our unwavering love and support as she navigates this step in her health.

“We appreciate your grace as we work to reschedule shows and focus on supporting our talent and friend. In order to respect both Katya and Trixie’s privacy at this time, we will not be responding to social media comments. If you have specific questions about our shows in your city, please feel free to email us at press@obsessedwith.co.”

Katya and Mattel had forthcoming “Bald and the Beautiful” podcast tour dates in Cincinnati, Ohio (May 9), Indianapolis, Indiana (May 10), Albuquerque, New Mexico (Sept. 5) and Sacramento, California (Sept. 7). It remains unclear if the September dates will be impacted by Katya’s announcement.

Katya is best known for competing on “RuPaul’s Drag Race” Season 7, in which she placed fifth, and on the franchise’s second all stars season, placing second. She has creatively partnered with Mattel on several projects, including their World of Wonder web series “UNHhhh,” the “Bald and the Beautiful” podcast and cowriting the bestseller “Trixie and Katya’s Guide to Modern Womanhood.”