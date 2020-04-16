Kayleigh McEnany Calls CNN, MSNBC ‘Shameful’ in First Fox News Appearance as White House Press Secretary (Video)

Kayleigh McEnany appeared on Fox News for the first time as White House press secretary Thursday and wasted no time in insulting CNN and MSNBC.

Referring to President Donald Trump’s Wednesday night press briefing on the coronavirus pandemic, the newly-appointed press secretary said, “It’s shameful that CNN did not take the first part of the briefing. They’ve made that a trend. It is shame of that MSNBC cut away from the briefing yesterday as President Trump praised American workers for making ventilators. The American people want to see their leaders and this briefing is the mechanism to do that and news organizations across the country that choose not to cover it and instead put up partisan individuals to put a lens on the news instead of hearing directly from their leaders… It is shameful.”

McEnany, who was responding to a question from “Fox & Friends” co-host Steeve Doocy about how much longer the White House will continue the briefings, concluded by saying Trump’s leadership is driving news outlets “crazy.”

Just after McEnany was named the new White House press secretary last week, video resurfaced of the former Trump campaign spokeswoman’s late February appearance on Fox Business Network and her assurance, “We will not see diseases like the coronavirus come here.”

McEnany sought to credit Trump’s travel restrictions from China for containing the virus — words that proved to have a very short shelf life.