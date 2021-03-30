Kayleigh McEnany Named Co-Host of Fox News’ ‘Outnumbered’

Former White House press secretary and current Fox News contributor Kayleigh McEnany will soon be a permanent co-host of the network’s noon program, “Outnumbered.” Starting April 6, she will join founding host Harris Faulkner and new co-host Emily Compagno along with a rotating panel of contributors and guests.

McEnany said in a Tuesday statement, “I am thrilled to join the incredible women of ‘Outnumbered’ and look forward to working alongside the talented Harris Faulkner and Emily Compagno as we discuss the top issues impacting the country.”

In making the announcement Tuesday, Fox News Media CEO Suzanne Scott said, “Kayleigh’s unique background in politics and law coupled with her experiences confronting women’s health challenges and life as a new mom will add robust insight to ‘Outnumbered’ — we are delighted to welcome her back to Fox News where she began her media career.”

The former press secretary was named a Fox News contributor earlier this month, just a few weeks after former president Donald Trump’s term ended and she left the White House. McEnany, who previous served as a commentator on rival CNN, is one of a handful of Trump officials to join Fox News. Last month, former Trump economic adviser Larry Kudlow launched a daily afternoon show on Fox Business. Monday, former Trump campaign spokesperson Lara Trump was announced as the latest contributor hire.

According to Nielsen Media Research ratings data, ‘Outnumbered’ is currently the most-watched cable news program in the 12 p.m. ET timeslot. 2020 was its highest-rated year ever as the show took in an average of 2 million viewers.