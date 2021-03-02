Former White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany joined Fox News as an on-air contributor, the network announced Tuesday.

While interviewing McEnany on her show “The Faulkner Focus,” Harris Faulkner welcomed her to the “Fox family” and added, “We will be seeing much more of her in the future.”

McEnany, who previous served as a commentator on rival CNN, is the latest Trump official to join Fox News. Last month, former Trump economic adviser Larry Kudlow launched a daily afternoon show on Fox Business.

