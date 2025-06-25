Seth Meyers Mocks Fox News Host for Bringing Up Trump’s 34 Felonies to Suggest Nobel Peace Prize | Video

Donald Trump and his supporters started a new push this week to get the president a Nobel Peace Prize following his military strike in Iran, which he authorized without approval. But, in floating the idea on Fox News, one of the president’s former press secretaries voluntarily mentioned his 34 felonies — a move Seth Meyers was tickled by.

During his “A Closer Look” segment on Tuesday night, Meyers first scoffed at the idea of Trump getting a Nobel Prize for an Israel-Iran ceasefire that he originally announced before it was even real. More than that, Trump called the ceasefire a move that would “end what should be called the 12-day war.”

“So Trump claimed there was a ceasefire in the war he started. Now, most normal human beings might think to themselves, ‘You don’t get credit for cleaning up your own mess unless you’re under the age of five,’” Meyers said. “But for Trump supporters, this supposed ceasefire was the single greatest achievement of any president ever.”

At that, a clip of Kayleigh McEnany, one of Trump’s former press secretaries and now a host on Fox News, began, in which she indeed hailed the president once more, calling for the award.

“Rather than 34 felony counts, President Trump may end up with 34 Nobel Peace Prizes,” she said. “That was for the leftists, you can clip this, and make it go viral and go nuts.”

“Well, joke’s on you. We’re on at 1 in the morning, which is the opposite of viral,” Meyers retorted. “That clip is going to go bacterial.”

But, the “Late Night” host was more focused on the fact that, in order to even make that claim, McEnany had to draw attention to something Trump and his allies regularly dismiss and ignore.

“The funniest part of that clip is that in order to say the thing about the 34 Nobels, she had to remind everyone of Trump’s 34 felony counts. That’s not a good idea,” he said. “Also, a Nobel doesn’t erase a felony count. When Obama won his in 2009, he didn’t say, ‘Oh, the best part is, now I can knock over a liquor store!’”

You can watch Seth Meyers’ full “A Closer Look” segment in the video above.