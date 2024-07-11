KCON LA 2024 to Air Main Stage Concert on the CW

The CW Network is teaming up with producer CJ ENM to broadcast KCON LA 2024’s main stage concert live on July 28 at 8 p.m. ET/PT, marking the first time a K-pop performance show will be given the primetime television treatment in the United States.

The 2024 festival, which runs from July 26-28 at the L.A. Convention Center, Gilbert Lindsay Plaza and Crypto.com Arena, holds a variety of fan activities and live performances before culminating with three nights of concerts that are presented under the M COUNTDOWN name, a popular weekly live performance program in South Korea run by CJ ENM’s music channel Mnet. This year’s event features Samsung Galaxy as the title sponsor.

“We are beyond excited to partner with The CW to bring the electrifying M COUNTDOWN at KCON LA 2024 live to national primetime television,” CJ ENM head of music entertainment Harry H.K. Shin said in a Thursday statement. “This historic broadcast is a testament to the incredible community of K-pop fans who have made these groups global sensations.”

The 2024 flagship event in Los Angeles will be hosted by Rowoon, Jeon Somi and Kim Soo-hyun.

Additional KCON performers include AleXa, A.C.E., Apoki, Bibi, BoyNextDoor, Craxy, Drippin, DXMON, ENHYPEN, god, HYOLYN, I-Land2:N/a, INI, Isaac Hong, Jo Yuri, Kepler, Katseye, ME:I, NCT127, NMIXX, P1Harmony, Park Min Young, POW, STAYC, Taemin, TWS, TigerJK, ZeroBaseOne and Zico.

KCON, which initially launched as a single-day event in Irvine back in 2012, has expanded to New York, Tokyo, Bangkok, Abu Dhabi and more, welcoming over 1.8 million fans in the time since. The 2024 series has already visited Hong Kong this year and will take place for the first time in Germany from Sept. 28-29.