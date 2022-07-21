Keanu Reeves Is Back (Again) in First Look at ‘John Wick 4’

Lionsgate released a first-look photo of Keanu Reeves from the eagerly awaited “John Wick: Chapter 4” on Thursday.



In the image, which was shared on Twitter, our favorite assassin on the run is kneeling in apparent prayer, with his eyes closed, surrounded by dozens of lit candles. The caption reads, “And so it begins…”

We’re not sure what he’s praying for, but our prayer is that the film’s release date, March 24, 2023, gets here much faster.

Chad Stahelski returns to direct the fourth installment in the action franchise, which features Donnie Yen, Bill Skarsgård, Scott Adkins, Natalia Tena, and Clancy Brown. Continental regulars Ian McShane and Lance Reddick also return.

Shay Hatten and Michael Finch wrote the script for “John Wick: Chapter 4,” and it’s produced by Stahelski, Basil Iwanyk and Erica Lee. Reeves and Louise Rosner are executive producing.

Though today’s image reveal is the first look for the general public, Lionsgate debuted the trailer for CinemaCon audiences earlier this year, where Lionsgate chair Joe Drake the Wick a “modern myth,” “a singular experience” and “a cultural phenomenon,” and showed footage of the fan-favorite assassin wielding nunchucks.