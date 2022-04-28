Keanu Reeves’ John Wick is back for the fourth time, and he hasn’t slowed down a bit. Lionsgate teased “John Wick: Chapter 4” in an exclusive look at CinemaCon with the action film’s first full trailer, and it’s even more of the slick, stylish and hyper-violent action that fans of the franchise can never get enough of.

Lionsgate chair Joe Drake at CinemaCon compared the “John Wick” franchise to some of the subversive and unexpected ’70s movies of his childhood. He called the film a “modern myth,” “a singular experience” and “a cultural phenomenon” that is special because it started as an original story. And oh yeah, Keanu Reeves was on stage at Vegas to hype the movie too.

Reeves talked about first meeting director Chad Stahelski on “The Matrix” back in 1998, and Stahelski said that the latest chapter is an homage to all those classic action legends throughout the ages.

What’s new this time around though? Well, him wielding nunchucks to beat some thugs to death is a good start. The rest is more stylized goodness and rainy, neon colored set pieces.

“I’m going to kill them all,” he says in the trailer.

“John Wick: Chapter 4” stars Keanu Reeves, Donnie Yen, Laurence Fishburne, Bill Skarsgård, and Ian McShane. Chad Stahelski, who directed the previous three films, is back on board for the fourth ride.

Shay Hatten and Michael Finch wrote the script for “John Wick Chapter 4,” and it’s produced by Stahelski, Basil Iwanyk and Erica Lee. Reeves and Louise Rosner are executive producing.

With the first three movies, the “John Wick” franchise has earned more than $584.7 million worldwide at the box office.

“John Wick Chapter 4” opens in theaters next year on March 24, 2023 from Lionsgate. Lionsgate also has in the works a “John Wick” spinoff called “Ballerina” starring Ana de Armas coming to theaters.